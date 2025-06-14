Nelly Korda Confesses She Can’t Be a ‘Robot’ Golfer Like Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau views golf without the constraints of old design ideas, so it was no surprise when he collaborated with LA Golf to launch a new driver. Co-designed from a “blank sheet,” this driver features Face ID technology and a fitting system that aligns the club face and shaft with a golfer’s swing speed. DeChambeau’s approach adjusts the club face’s curve to reduce side spin on off-center hits, turning slices into slight fades and hooks into controlled draws. Undoubtedly, one of the biggest stars in men’s golf embraces technology. Surprisingly, that is not the case on the LPGA circuit.

Nelly Korda recently sat down for an interview with Goldman Sachs‘s Chairman and CEO, David Solomon. Before sharing her thoughts on golf technology, she discussed her ascent to the top of her sport. Korda shared that she wants her legacy to reflect her unwavering passion and dedication, stating, “No matter what challenges I faced, no matter what injuries, no matter the ups and downs, I gave it 100%.” But, hey, what does she think of golf technology, and would she like to achieve her goals with its help?

She joked, “I think I’ll be out of the game by the time they implement it. But I don’t know, I am not too big on technology.” Korda then talks about TrackMan and Quad. TrackMan is a Doppler radar tool that monitors the golf ball’s trajectory and the club’s swing, delivering data to enhance swing mechanics and club choices. In comparison, the GCQuad measures ball speed, launch angle, spin rate, and carry distance, utilizing advanced imaging to examine the dimple pattern as it rotates.

Nelly Korda continued, “But it’s too much. It’s too much. I get really robotic when I start to look at the data. And I have–the data is for, like, my coach, it’s–the data is for the club fitters, like, it’s not for me. For me, I just need to be an athlete. Like, I need to see it, I need to visualize it, and I need to hit it. And if I get too wrapped up in the numbers, too wrapped up in the technology, then I become a robot.”

However, that doesn’t mean Korda stays out of touch with tech. In 2021, Korda discussed Cisco’s partnership with the USGA, which began in 2018 and expanded in 2020 to include a virtual grandstand for LPGA tournaments. She noted, “The technology in golf has really, really changed over the past five years.” She highlighted the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open: “This year, and I think it was also last year, we had those 40 cameras on one tee, which I think is the first time anyone’s ever done that.”

Undoubtedly, she is vastly different than DeChambeau, who follows science like a “robot.” Bryson DeChambeau shares Korda’s awe but in a louder way. Take, for instance, this 2019 moment. During the inaugural 3M Open in 2019, Bryson called himself “no smarter than anyone else,” but considered himself a “great experimenter” and tinkerer always seeking improvement. He read “The Golfing Machine,” given to him by his instructor at 15, and adapted its teachings to build a notably upright golf swing with clubs all featuring 37.5-inch shafts, the length of a 7-iron. In fact, his love for tech is so strong that he utilized it during the 2024 U.S. Open!

Bryson DeChambeau fixed his swing for the 2024 U.S. Open with tech

At the 2024 U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau showcased his innovative approach to golf by leveraging advanced technology to secure his victory at Pinehurst. Known for his analytical mindset, DeChambeau utilized a combination of SportsBox AI and Foresight QuadMAX to refine his swing and address specific issues with his driver.

After identifying a persistent miss to the right, DeChambeau and his coach, Dana Dahlquist, analyzed swing data captured by SportsBox AI, which provided detailed insights into his body movements. Dahlquist noted, “The center of Bryson’s pelvis moves about an inch more towards the target on those swings,” which created more side bend and hindered his ability to release the club properly. Recognizing this issue, they adjusted his technique based on the data. However, by adjusting his technique based on this data, DeChambeau was able to improve his consistency and accuracy.

Throughout the tournament, he remained committed to refining his performance, spending hours on the range after each round. After posting a three-under 67 in his third round, he stated, “Pleased with how I struck it for the most part. Got to work on that just a little bit.” With the Foresight launch monitor tracking his shots and SportsBox AI analyzing his swing mechanics, DeChambeau made real-time adjustments to his game. His relentless pursuit of improvement paid off when he lifted the trophy, showcasing the impact of technology in modern golf and reinforcing his legacy as one of the game’s most innovative players. Do you believe the same?