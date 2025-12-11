Nelly Korda Confesses the Real Reason She Made Secret Engagement News Public

Nelly Korda let the photos do the talking first, but at the Grant Thornton Invitational, she finally revealed the story behind her viral engagement announcement. The world No. 2 broke her silence during the pre-tournament press conference on December 10, offering rare insight into why she chose to share this personal milestone and how the creative vision came to life.

When asked about the “cool off-course news” she’d shared, Korda’s response centered not on the engagement itself, but on the artistic execution that brought her vision to reality.

“Yeah, the photographer definitely brought my vision to life. It was such an amazing experience, it was so much fun. I know that I’m a very private person, so I just thought that it was a fun way to kind of share the news, for the fans to see the next step kind of in my personal life,” Korda replied.

The photoshoot featured a beach backdrop with the couple holding a newspaper reading “We’re Getting Married!” alongside intimate water shots. Casey Gunderson serves as Vice President at Florida Engineering, where he’s worked for over nine years, and previously played football as a wide receiver at Bryant University. He had never appeared on Korda’s social media before the engagement reveal.

When pressed to identify a favorite from the Instagram carousel, Korda struggled to choose.

“I have so many. I think the water shots are super cool. I don’t know, there’s just so many to really pick a favorite. There’s definitely going to be a big collage on the wall one day, or soon.”

Outer Banks-based photographer Kasey Powell captured the engagement session. The images showed the couple in various beach settings, including romantic shots at the water’s edge and playful moments that highlighted their relationship. One photo featured their dog, adding a personal family element.

The Instagram post received congratulations from across the sports world. LeBron James, Caitlin Clark, Michelle Wie West, and Lexi Thompson offered well-wishes. Korda’s sister Jessica added her own commentary: “Sorry, boys, she’s off the market.”

The engagement announcement arrived at a significant moment. Korda had just concluded her ninth LPGA season with a solo third-place finish at the CME Group Tour Championship in November. The timing positioned her at a personal and professional crossroads heading into 2026.

Nelly Korda’s challenging 2025 season meets celebratory milestone

The 2025 campaign proved difficult by Korda’s standards. She went winless in 20 starts despite maintaining elite consistency—making the cut in all 19 events and recording nine top-10 finishes, including runner-up performances at the U.S. Women’s Open and Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Her statistical performance actually improved. Her scoring average dropped from 69.56 in 2024 to 69.44, while her Strokes Gained: Putting increased from 0.41 to 0.60. She earned nearly $2.8 million despite the absence of victories.

The winless season stood in contrast to her dominant 2024 campaign, which featured seven wins and Player of the Year honors. Korda described 2025 as a “grind” that helped her grow mentally. The engagement also capped a celebratory month for the Korda family. Her brother, professional tennis player Sebastian Korda, announced his own engagement to Ivana Nedved in November 2025.

As Korda prepared to compete in the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburón Golf Club, she brought both personal joy and competitive momentum. The mixed-team event pairs 16 LPGA professionals with PGA Tour players for a three-round competition worth $4 million, running December 12-14.

Korda partnered with Denny McCarthy for the tournament. She’s familiar with success at the Naples venue, having recorded five top-five finishes in LPGA events at Tiburón. The field includes major champions and top-ranked players, with 137 combined career victories represented.

On this December morning in Florida, the conversation wasn’t about tournament strategy. It was about a photoshoot, a newspaper prop, water shots she couldn’t stop thinking about, and a wall collage that’s coming soon. The photographer brought her vision to life. Now those memories will live permanently on her wall—and in the moment she finally opened up about them.