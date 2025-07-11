Nelly Korda & Co’s New Boss Opens Up On Emotional Moment With a Seven-Word Confession

“This might be the coolest phone call I’ve ever gotten in my life, said Craig Kessler, what made him say that is the real question here. There are moments in sports that are unforgettable—not because they happen under the spotlight, but because of what they mean behind the scenes. Some of the most powerful stories unfold quietly, far from the spotlight. It begins not with a trophy or a leaderboard shake-up, but with a phone call. One that caught LPGA’s new commissioner, Craig Kessler, off guard, even though he had long prepared for the possibility. But what he was about to hear would reshape his own story, and the future of women’s golf.

In a candid chat with Claire Rodgers, Kessler discussed the process of becoming an LPGA Commissioner. “I’ll tell you the interview process was amazing and credit to the search committee and John Byer, the chair of the LPGA, for what they did. What made this so magical was that uh in addition to a core committee of really talented people, they included player directors uh they included uh feedback from all of our major stakeholders and sponsors,” Kessler shared, seeming to be extremely impressed with the interview process. He even added that the final decision they made came with a lot of input from important people in the industry, and it was very well thought-out and executed.

And while Kessler spoke of the process, he also shared the emotional moment he learned he’d be taking the helm of the tour. “Uh, I was uh at in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was Thursday night, I believe, of the PGA Championship when it was official that it was going to happen,” Kessler recalled. “I was in a conversation with Dottie Pepper and the CBS crew, and the phone rang and I said, ‘You’ll have to excuse me, Dottie. This might be the coolest phone call I’ve ever gotten in my life.’ Excused myself. And uh, came back to the room in tears and with goose bumps. It was pretty cool,” he expressed that he was with LPGA legend Dottie Pepper when he learnt of the news.

But this wasn’t just a new job for Kessler. It was the culmination of passion, respect for the game, and a sense of purpose tied deeply to the LPGA’s mission. His tears weren’t just personal, but the raw moment was symbolic of how meaningful the position is to him and the weight he feels in carrying forward the tour’s legacy.

Now, with the LPGA entering a pivotal chapter under his leadership, Kessler’s emotional reaction signals not just gratitude, but intent. His connection to the moment, a simple phone call turned milestone, offered a rare glimpse into the heart of a commissioner ready to serve not only as a leader, but as a true believer in the power and promise of women’s golf. That powerful moment was just the beginning, but Kessler’s career path uniquely prepared him to lead the LPGA into its next era.

Craig Kessler’s journey

Raised in Carlsbad, California, Kesler’s childhood revolved around golf as a formative activity. He pursued higher education at Georgetown University and Harvard Business School, where he developed critical thinking skills and learned the value of vulnerability and authentic leadership. Kessler has a strong business background and worked with the management consulting firm McKinsey & Company as a Business Analyst. Kesler’s career path included consulting, private equity, and a pivotal role at Topgolf from 2016 to 2021, where he transitioned from investor to COO, gaining invaluable leadership experience. Kessler was even named the Chief Operating Officer of the PGA of America in 2023, giving him enough experience in a golf-related business atmosphere.

He was officially announced as the LPGA Commissioner on May 22nd this year, and cannot wait to step into his new role. “I don’t think this is one of those opportunities where we start with 100 days of listening. It’s time to explode out of the gates,” Kessler said during his official announcement. He spoke of his priorities and expressed his goal forward would be to lean on four main themes — “building trust, being visible, building fans, and building a financial future that looks even better for the next 75 years.” He will formally take over from Mollie Marcoux Samaan on July 15, and said his main priority is to get people’s attention that has them thinking, “Something incredible is happening to the LPGA and I have to part of it.”