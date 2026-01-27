Nelly Korda Criticizes Tiger Woods for Missing a Historic Chance as Charley Hull and Co. Play Along

Stars like Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull, and Rose Zhang commit to the new women’s tech-infused league. Meanwhile, Nelly Korda remains conspicuously uncommitted, and now, we know why!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I have mixed feelings on it if I’m being very honest,” Korda told Golfweek ahead of the LPGA’s season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, “I’m surprised no other girls have, or no one’s really spoken out about it. I think it’s a huge and unbelievable miss that we’re not playing alongside the men. There’s no greater way to grow the game, and it would have been revolutionary.”

“It would have been the first time that men and women were on the same playing field, playing for the same amount of money. But I also think it’s great that we are getting this opportunity, so that’s my mixed feelings.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The WTGL launches winter 2026-27 at the same SoFi Center that hosts the men’s competition, featuring the same simulator-and-green format that’s drawn TGL’s predominantly younger audience.

(This is a developing story..)