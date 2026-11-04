‘Nelly Korda Day’: LPGA Superstar Gets Key to the City in Major Homecoming Honor

Essentials Inside The Story Nelly Korda has been working hard to bring attention to her hometown, especially with The Nelly.

This week kicked off on a high note for Nelly Korda who won two huge honors back-to-back.

Korda would rather wait for her Hall of Fame than rush it, but she is on the brink of earning the honor.

Nelly Korda had a banner year in 2026, but her season is ending on a much higher note. On Tuesday, the world No. 1 was announced the Rolex Player of the Year, her second in a ten-year career. She led the race since The Chevron Championship, but won the title with three events remaining because, mathematically, her three closest challengers simply cannot outdo her at this point. For Korda, however, as big as this honor was, the bigger one that sits closer to her heart came just a day earlier.

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You see, her official career earnings from LPGA events since 2017 sit over $22 million. And for someone her stature, living at any place would be an easy option. But Korda has remained attached to her roots, choosing a cozy home in Bradenton, Florida, her hometown. So, we can imagine her happiness when the town also returned the same love on Monday.

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“We are all here this afternoon to celebrate our local treasure, someone we love and admire… the one and only, Nelly Korda,” Lisa Krouse, CEO of First Tee, announced on Monday.

Born and raised in Bradenton, Korda has made sure to bring attention to her hometown over the years. And so, Mayor Gene Brown presented the key to Bradenton to Korda during a ceremony at Bradenton City Hall on Monday. That wasn’t it.

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November 2 was declared “Nelly Korda Day” in Bradenton.

City governments perform the ceremony to recognize a person or group for their achievements or public service. Marty the Marauder, the official pirate mascot of the Bradenton Marauders, was also given the honor in September. Korda, who is well on her way to earning her LPGA Hall of Fame honor soon, is well-deserving.

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Why Korda?

To bring more attention to her hometown, she started The Nelly, an AJGA invitational tournament three years ago. The tournament bearing her name is held at The Concession Golf Club, her home course.

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She has also revealed that when not playing in tournaments, she practices at Sara Bay Country Club and the Ritz-Carlton Members Golf Club, reflecting on her ties with the local golf community.

Korda has done plenty to support and hype up her hometown. Back in 2024, for instance, she played at the LPGA Drive On Championship held at Bradenton Country Club. She not only won the tournament, but also declared:

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“I seem to always make it very dramatic and interesting. So, there is no better feeling than to do it in front of a home crowd. What a day!”

Korda, who has been on a break from the LPGA for almost two months, was seen fielding questions from journalists and kids present. As per MySunCoast, Korda answered questions such as “What foods does she eat to prepare for the greens?” and “Which is her favorite club?” Honestly, her excitement makes sense.

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The city has now rewarded her. But this wasn’t the only good news delivered to her this week.

After receiving the key to her hometown, Nelly Korda also won on the course

On Tuesday, Korda was named the LPGA Rolex Player of the Year, with three tournaments still left on the schedule. Her accomplishments this season included four titles, including two major championships. Hardly a first for her, however.

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Back in 2o24, she claimed the award, again with three events left on the schedule. With the title this season, she became the only woman to win in this manner this decade. She will receive the award on November 17th at the CME Group Tour Championship. But is it really that surprising? Look at the points.

She won the award with 239 points, a 63-point lead over Haeran Ryu, who is scheduled to play in two of the three remaining tournaments. Could Ryu have beaten Korda this season?

Unlikely. She had to withdraw from the Maybank Championship before the first round, leaving her with only the next two. A win at one tournament would give her 30 points. Even if she won both tournaments, she would earn only 60 points.

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This win has given Korda one special advantage: an extra point for her LPGA Hall of Fame rally.

She now has 26 out of the required 27 points. A win at either the ANNIKA or CME Group Tour Championship would grant her the remaining point. But there was another option.

Korda leads the tour in the low scoring average, which could grant her the Vare Trophy. However, Korda isn’t eligible this season.

The trophy requires the player to play at least 70 rounds in a season, but Korda has played only 53 rounds. But if she were to win at ANNIKA again, a tournament she has won three times in five years, she would earn her final point. If you ask Korda, she is willing to wait.

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“I think it’s an amazing accomplishment and it would be one of the best achievements of my career for sure,” she said at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, when she was asked about earning Hall of Fame honor.