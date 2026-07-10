Nelly Korda Declines Media Duty After Suffering Same Fate as Scottie Scheffler at Evian Championship

World No. 1s found out the hard way that golf doesn’t care about rankings. Earlier today, Scottie Scheffler missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in almost four years. Now it is Nelly Korda who has failed to continue her two-year streak of making the cut. With one over 143, she has missed the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship 2026.

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Korda was struggling from the beginning at the fourth major of the year. She opened with a round of three-over 74, which featured a double bogey on the par-4 1st. Besides that, the round included two birdies and three bogeys. While she was out of contention to complete her career Grand Slam and enter the LPGA Hall of Fame, she still had a chance to survive and finish strong.

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However, she couldn’t overcome her struggles in the second round. With three birdies on the 7th, 9th, and 12th, and only one bogey on the par-4 17th, it wasn’t all too bad. But her opening round was way below average to get her into the par-cut line. With only one stroke shy of the cut line, she had a chance to make a birdie putt on the final hole, reportedly the easiest hole on the course, to continue into the weekend, but she missed.

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While Scheffler spoke to the media and said he would focus on the Open Championship next week, Nelly Korda again declined to speak with the media like yesterday.

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Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED 9th July 2026 Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France: 2026 Amundi Evian Championship Womens Golf, Day One Nelly Korda USA in action during the first round DavidxEmm

The last time she missed the cut was at the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. This comes as a huge surprise because she started the season exceptionally well. After a winless 2025, she started her 2026 campaign with a win at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. After that, she posted three consecutive runner-ups. She followed it with wins at the Chevron Championship and the Riviera Maya Open. She also won the second major of the season. Overall, she has 11 starts this season. Of the first 10, she won four and finished runner-up in three.

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However, it all started to change at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2026. After the opening round of two-under par, she finished T19th on the leaderboard. However, her second-round four-under-par put her in contention at the third major of the season. After the first three rounds, she was seven under par and still in contention to win three consecutive majors this season. Despite her strong position on the leaderboard, her putting struggles became apparent in the third round.

In the final round, her SG: Putting was -1.592 compared to the overall 0.144. As her short game let her down, she finished T8 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. However, the same struggles seem to have continued at the Amundi Evian Championship right from the opening round.

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She was already skeptical about the challenges at Evian.

“Evian is special in itself, where … you hit some really good shots, and they end up in the complete wrong areas, and that’s just kind of how it is. It’s all about patience this week,” she said during her pre-event press conference.

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This follows a similar pattern from 2024. In 2024, she had what one could say was a dream start to her campaign. After a T16 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, she won five consecutive titles on the LPGA Tour, including the Chevron Championship. She followed it with a T7 at the Cognizant Founders Cup and then another victory at the Mizuho Americas Open.

But after that start, she missed back-to-back cuts at the U.S. Women’s Open, the Meijer LPGA Classic, and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. However, she recovered quickly: three top-five finishes in the remaining six events, including a win at the ANNIKA.

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While she didn’t communicate with the media, she would hopefully recover again this year, as she did in 2024. There’s still a lot of golf left before the season ends.