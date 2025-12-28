Nelly Korda Details Off-Season Ventures After Winless Run: ‘No Better Place’

A beaming Nelly Korda looks at the camera as she swirls around, recording herself. The Green Bay Packers are seen running around. Wearing a green jacket herself, as an obvious mark of support, Korda’s happiness is palpable, cutting through the remorse of an unexpected winless season.

“Hi, guys. Nelly Korda here! I’m out at Lambeau Field. There’s no better place and no better atmosphere. Go pack. Go!” she yelled in the video, posted on the night of December 27th during the Packers vs. the Baltimore Ravens game.

The 15-time LPGA Tour winner also wore a cheesehead and was enjoying her offseason along with Drake Baldwin and Khyan Harper. “Elite company in the house tonight,” said the official Instagram page of the Packers, as Korda noted, “Today is all about the Packers.”

The Week 17 matchup was a critical late-season event. The Minnesota Vikings’ triumph over the Detroit Lions on Thursday gave the Green Bay Packers a spot in the NFL playoffs. Saturday’s game was crucial, as they were hoping to win the NFC North. But unfortunately, the Packers lost to the Ravens 41-24. They are now locked into the No. 7 playoff seed. Despite the loss, the videos circulating on the Internet show Korda’s carefree enjoyment on the field.

Korda’s transformation into a Cheesehead is recent. Her first attendance at a Packers’ game was in September last year, and since then, she has been a fangirl. The last time Korda walked onto the Lambeau field, she had 6 victories in her bag. This time, her hands are empty.

The 2025 season can easily be called one of the strangest seasons of her career. After last year’s Packers’ match, Korda won the ANNIKA for the second time, accumulating a total of seven wins that season. This year, she was supposed to be the most dominant on the field. But it all collapsed.

On paper, Korda’s stats remain the same, or “elite.” She made 100% of her cuts and recorded nine top-10 finishes, two of them as runner-up. The world’s top spot could have been hers if not for Jeeno Thitikul. Amidst the struggles, Korda’s efforts didn’t weaken. Whether it was her faltering at the US Women’s Open — an absolute heartbreaker — or her solo third at the CME Group Tour Championship.

What she didn’t miss out on was her long-sworn enemy: the fatigue. Throughout the season, Korda faced lingering neck pains and an exhaustion she couldn’t do away with. Despite planning a relaxed schedule for herself, with sufficient recovery breaks for her body, Korda was taken by its force. The result was her first withdrawal of the year from the International Crown.

Off the course, her life was good! She launched her custom-made shoes with Nike, a dream she has held for years, and got engaged to long-time boyfriend Casey Gunderson. She also turned her direction to a rather specific and odd hobby: LEGOS. Throughout the year, she updated the fans of her mechanical-like creations. At times it was a complex orchid, and other times a McLaren race car.

The little blocks acted strategically in distancing her from the professional expectations. The Packers’ NFL game is doing the same. But with a few days left for a new year, Korda has to step up her game if she wishes to hold her domineering persona.

Make it or break it in 2026, but Nelly Korda will take it slow

29 women. That’s how many the LPGA Tour saw as the winners this season. A massive record-breaking from the previous year’s 27. Bizarrely enough, Korda didn’t have a single share in this record. But she has learned from her mistakes.

Playing 21 events for Korda didn’t fare well, it seems. Hence, the golfer has decided to slow down her game.

“I like being on max three in a row,” she said at the PNC Championship.

Four in a row, as per her, deteriorates her body, putting her in a vulnerable zone for injury. For Korda, the LPGA’s entire schedule plays a huge role in this. Flying across countries and oceans proves to be mentally tough for many. The calls for a more relaxed calendar have been in place for quite a while, with Korda being the most dominant voice. The entire ordeal has not just been difficult for her but also for players like Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson. The latter has gone so far as to announce a semi-retirement, just to recuperate better.

“You really want to make sure you’re giving yourself a break,” she said.