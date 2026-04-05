Nelly Korda Disregards Criticism Over Her LPGA Hiatus With Powerful Message

Sitting at T2 at the Aramco Championship after three rounds of 68-74-69, Nelly Korda is doing her talking on the scorecard. But after months of noise surrounding her decision to skip the entire 2026 Asian Swing, she is not staying quiet about it either.

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“I took those six weeks off, but I probably took four or five days off of actual, like, not either working on my body or my golf game,” she said. She added that with the LPGA majors now compressed into roughly a two-month window, her focus is “to get better each round and more work on my game mentally, of not getting too flustered with bad shots.”

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At the Fortinet Founders Cup, Nelly Korda bogeyed the second hole before recovering sharply, firing six birdies through eight holes to briefly share the lead with eventual winner Hyo Joo Kim. But her birdie on the 10th was her last of the day, and a stumble at the finish cost her.

“The front nine was great. Kind of battled a little bit more on the back nine,” the 27-year-old said. “Obviously, something like 17 stings, so it is what it is. I just kind of made one stupid mistake, and that was 17 and then 18.”

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The Aramco leaderboard suggests she is improving her ability to absorb a challenging stretch, reset, and stay competitive. The capacity for mental reset has been visible before.

She bogeyed the last two holes at the Fir Hills SeRi Pak Championship in March 2024, giving Ryann O’Toole a share of the lead and forcing a playoff. Instead of falling apart, she talked to her coach, Jamie Mulligan, for a short time on the putting green, saw the playoff as a fresh start, and won. It became a well-known example of how she could reset under pressure, and it was her 10th LPGA title.

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The #2 has not participated in any LPGA event in Asia since the 2023 Maybank Championship, skipping 19 consecutive tournaments in the region. The 2026 Asian Swing included the Honda LPGA Thailand, the HSBC Women’s World Championship, and the Blue Bay LPGA, events she bypassed entirely before returning at the Fortinet Founders Cup in California in late March.

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Notably, that absence drew sharp criticism, particularly given the scale of those events. The HSBC Women’s World Championship alone carries a $3 million purse and features nine of the world’s top ten players.

Scottish professional Richie Ramsay posted, X: “I know everyone is different, but it’s a little sad to see this. Understand she has had health issues, but flying x-country and travelling by yourself at 27—maybe it’s your peak.”

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Moreover, Nelly Korda‘s medical history adds another layer to it. A blood clot in her arm in 2022, a dog bite in 2024, and recurring neck spasms and migraines throughout 2025, which forced her out of the International Crown in South Korea, where she cited her body feeling “worn down,” illustrate an athlete managing genuine physical risk rather than avoiding inconvenience.

The 2026 stats back her approach. She won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and came in second at both the Fortinet Founders Cup and the Ford Championship. Nelly Korda also has the most strokes gained: total on the LPGA, with a score of plus 4.00.

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Whether the criticism was fair or not, Nelly Korda appears to have answered it the only way that counts. Amid all the noise, the golfer found her moment on the course with her sister, though!

The reunion Korda sisters are happy about

The Aramco Championship was not just about Korda defending her schedule choices. The Korda sisters walked the same fairways together after almost five years in R1 in a featured group along with Hull.

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Jessica put up a picture of the two of them hugging with the caption “Grateful we got to do this.” Nelly shared it again and wrote, “Lifelong memories created.”

This reunion meant a lot. Earlier in 2026, Nelly Korda had discussed how lonely Tour life can be at the Ford Championship. “Not many people talk about it, but sometimes it feels like a really lonely, isolated life out here,” she said.

The timing made it more special. Jessica is only playing her second official LPGA start since May 2023 (we did not count the Grant Thornton Invitational). She was coming back from a long-term back injury and getting used to being a mother after having her son Greyson in February 2024. Jessica currently sits at T26 at +6 through three rounds, still in progress with R4 to play.

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The sisters have played in almost 100 LPGA events together since 2013. In 2019, they made history as the first sisters to pair up at the Solheim Cup. So, even though the leaderboard said Nelly was tied for second and Jessica was T42, neither of them seemed to be keeping track of their scores.