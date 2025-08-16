Nelly Korda Fed Up With ‘Out of Hand’ Scam After Fan Was Duped of $15,000 Retirement Money

The love fans have for golfers often goes beyond the course, but that devotion has also made them targets for scammers. Over the years, impostors posing as LPGA stars have tricked admirers into handing over thousands of dollars. One fan reportedly lost $70,000 believing they were in touch with Rose Zhang, while another even traveled to Asia in hopes of marrying her. Now, a Nelly Korda supporter has been scammed out of $15,000, leaving the world No. 2 shaken and frustrated.

In fact, The Athletic recently went undercover to expose how these scams unfold. Reporters set up a fake account, followed a real LPGA player, and soon attracted a scammer posing as the golfer. The staged interaction revealed the tactics used to lure unsuspecting fans, from casual introductions to emotional manipulation.

Following that, they also had a conversation with the LPGA professional Korda, who shared the shocking “out of hand” situation with a fan. She shared how a 72-year-old man from South Carolina was approached by an account claiming to be Nelly Korda. What any person would feel getting a chance to talk with an icon, the old man conversed with the hacker disguised as Korda in June 2024. The talks escalated so quickly that the man was convinced that he would be marrying the golfer.

He, meanwhile, transferred a sum of $15000, which was his retirement fund as reported by family, and despite multiple attempts from his children, the fan kept believing he was talking to Nelly Korda. Interestingly, he was about to sell his house to marry fake Nelly. After multiple attempts and help from intervention services, the fan got a reality check when the scammer made an excuse of (Nelly Korda’s) injury, and there wasn’t any official news about it. Finally, he realised he was not talking to Nelly, but by that time, his retirement fund was gone.

It is disheartening for golfers to know that fans are getting scammed in their names. Even to educate everyone, Korda has made every effort. She has a warning statement pinned to her official Instagram account. It reads, “It’s been taken out of my hands being able to communicate freely with fans.” Being an active professional, she shared that she reports 20 accounts daily. The golfer has also been trying to do her part, but the scams have escalated to the point where it’s getting out of hand.

“You’re just put into a situation you really don’t want to be in. You feel bad, you feel guilty for people going through this. It’s the last thing you want,” she said. “It’s not only putting the players in danger, in a sense, but it’s putting all the fans in danger.” The scam has increased multiple-fold in the past few years, and it is not just the fans of Nelly Korda, but other professionals have experienced the same.

Taking charge of it, professionals have tried to help the fans using different methods.

Nelly Korda & Co. make sure to protect the fans from scammers

The LPGA professional, Korda, has been on the front foot to fight the scammer and help fans by not getting scammed. She, with her over a million followers, has pinned a post noting down the fake accounts scam and educating fans not to fall for it. The post reads, “I’ve noticed an increase in fake accounts using my name to try to scam people. Please know I will never ask any of my fans for any money. Any outreach on my behalf is fake and run by scammers.” In fact, to make it clearer, she has shared the official account usernames to help clarify confusion.

Along with her, other golfers like Michelle Wie West and Charley Hull have stepped in to help fans from the ongoing scam on the golfer’s name. West on social media shared, “This is my only account!!! Please report any account trying to message you or request a follow!” Earlier this season, West observed that a fake account is contacting the fans in her name and have asked for money. Addressing that, West shared and updated the fans about her account and the actions her team will take against it.

While Charley Hull joined writing, “I will never ask for money or gift cards in exchange for meet and greets or fan club membership. There are SO many fake accounts out there claiming to be me, if you are contacted by them, please, please report. Let’s stick together so we can beat the scammers.” A similar instance happened with fans of Charley Hull in December 2024, where scammers disguised as Hull asked for money for a fan club, meet and greet, and other intimidating options to meet the golfer. But with her post, she clarified and asked everyone to stay away from it.

But despite the attempt to help fans, the scammers are bringing in new ways to ask for money, being‌ fake professionals. Fans with the hope of meeting their favorite or having a photo with them get scammed, which leaves the entire golf world desolate. As golf fans, let’s join hands to combat scammers and foster a sport that grows with the love and support of fans, not by those who exploit it.