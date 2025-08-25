Nelly Korda Figures Out Real Reason for ‘Sore’ Ribs After Bidding Goodbye to Canadian Open

Nelly Korda’s 2025 season has been a paradox: one of golf’s most elegant swings is now leaving her with aching ribs, while her trophy cabinet remains untouched since last year’s seven-win surge. At the CPKC Women’s Open, the former World No. 1 battled through soreness to post a top-10 finish. But it was still short of the breakthrough she craved. Yet, even as she wrestles with her own frustrations, Korda continues to champion her fellow professionals, celebrating their milestones with a grace that underscores her stature as more than just a contender.

Coming off a T-36 at the AIG Women’s Open, Korda took a two-week break to reset physically and mentally. The pause seemed to pay off, as she returned with rounds of 69-69-72-68 to finish T-10 at six under par in Mississauga, Ontario, nine strokes behind winner Brooke Henderson. It wasn’t the long-awaited first title of 2025, but it marked a step forward in consistency.

But it wasn’t just fatigue. On Instagram, Korda joked: “There are days I wake up and think, ‘Why are my ribs so sore?’ Then I see a photo like this,” alongside an image capturing her swing mechanics.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Experts often point out that the ribs play a central role in a golfer’s rotation, especially when drives push past the 270-yard mark, as Korda’s do. Her trademark motion begins with strong lower-body initiation before the shoulders flow through, creating the effortless rhythm that has drawn comparisons to Tiger Woods.

But, when upper-body rotation stalls, the rib cage often compensates, explaining why soreness can creep in even with a technically sound swing. Additionally, rib strain from golf swings may be more widespread than it appears. For instance, Xander Schauffele missed several key events early in 2025 due to an intercostal strain, a small tear in rib cartilage, before returning at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Similarly, Rory McIlroy experienced a flare-up of a previous rib injury, confirmed by MRI, following persistent discomfort at The Players Championship

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Whether Korda’s post was a serious nod to discomfort or just self-deprecating humor remains unclear, but it offered fans another window into the possible physical demands she faces week after week.

AD

via Imago Credits: Nelly Korda Instagram

Still, Korda balanced that moment of vulnerability with gratitude. From the CPKC Women’s Open gallery, she shared a brief note to Canadian fans—“Thank you, 🇨🇦” underscoring her bond with supporters despite the grind of a winless season.

And true to form, even amid her own struggles, Korda has not shied away from spotlighting others.

Nelly Korda’s support for the fellow professionals

Earlier this year, when Rory McIlroy triumphed at the Masters, she didn’t hesitate to praise him: “Yeah, hats off to him. That’s such an amazing accomplishment, especially with all the outside noise, all the pressure leading up to it. For him to kind of set that aside and go out there and play golf, especially with the kind of mistakes that he was making also during his round, is incredible to see. Very impressive.” The admiration came even as she herself searched for momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That spirit of support surfaced again just hours after she posted about her ribs. When Tommy Fleetwood finally clinched his first PGA Tour victory at the TOUR Championship, after 164 events and 45 top-10 finishes, Korda quickly reshared a congratulatory post, adding a teary-eyed emoji and a heart to mark the moment. For Fleetwood, it ended a year-long wait; for Korda, still searching for her first win of 2025, it was a reminder of patience and perspective.

Now, with her 72-week reign at World No. 1 behind her, questions remain: can Korda turn her incremental gains into a season-defining victory? Or will the soreness and near misses continue to test her? What’s certain is that, win or lose, she’s proven that leadership in golf extends beyond the scorecard.