Nelly Korda Finally Breaks Silence on Absence After Losing Her World. No. 1 Crown

The 2025 season has been full of surprises, but for former World No. 1 Nelly Korda, it’s been especially tough. With no LPGA Tour wins and her No. 1 crown gone, she’s stayed mostly silent—until today. Now, she’s finally breaking her silence. Korda’s 2025 season has been a disappointment, especially in light of the high expectations following her previous dominance.

After winning multiple titles and holding No. 1 for 71 consecutive weeks, Korda has struggled this year. Despite making the cut in all 13 events, she has yet to win a tournament. Korda’s inability to close out events highlights a season of missed chances, not triumphs. This dip in form has created a stark contrast to her past success.

The gap between her past success and current form marks a tough chapter in her career. The 15-time LPGA Tour winner now faces the pressure of staying at the top while slipping down the rankings. Even in her recent games, Korda has struggled to stay on top. Even though making the cut hasn’t been much of a challenge for the former world champion, translating it into wins is where she truly faces struggles.

These challenges came to a head at a defining tournament. The AIG Women’s British Open at Royal Porthcawl proved to be a pivotal moment for Nelly Korda. The 27-year-old, despite her strong season consistency, struggled with a three-over 75 in the final round. Korda finished tied for 36th place. Meanwhile, Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul maintained steady play with a two-over 74, finishing six spots ahead of Korda in a tie for 30th. Although neither player contended for the title, Thitikul’s performance was enough to push her back to the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Women’s Rankings. Miyu Yamashita ultimately won the championship. This tournament marked a significant turning point, as Thitikul’s solid showing secured her second career stint at No. 1. On the other hand, Korda’s struggles reflected the challenges she’s faced throughout the season.

Ever since losing her crown after the AIG Women’s Open, Korda first broke her silence today with a simple Instagram post. She posted an essential photo dump of her month. The post was a carousel of 17 pictures with the caption, “One month non golf dump 😁.” The post included pictures of her on vacation. It showed multiple slides of her standing next to buildings, likely in Europe. One of the slides also included a picture of a scrumptious meal of what looked like apricot dumplings. The post also included a picture of her trolley, short video clips of her hanging out in the streets of Europe, and even one clip of her getting ready for a marathon. Currently enjoying her break from the LPGA, Korda’s post was a wholesome peek into her life.

However, what was strikingly apparent was that there was not a single picture of her on the course or practicing golf. Korda’s choice of abstaining from golf underscores a level of emotional detachment that only seasoned pros possess. Even her caption works to establish her as a figure outside of golf. This recent post signals that Korda is prioritizing a mental and physical reset over the grind of immediate competition. By sharing moments far removed from the fairways, she’s subtly reminding fans that even elite athletes need to step back to recharge.

Korda’s post is a quiet statement that her identity isn’t only trophies or rankings, but also a balance found off the course. For someone long in the relentless spotlight, this break from golf could be as vital as any practice session.

What’s ahead for former World No. 1 Nelly Korda?

For Nelly Korda, comebacks are nothing new. The LPGA star has been overcoming adversity since her teenage years. “There was a lot of hurdles, um, you know, from that age to 17, where I thought I had to quit golf. Because my back was so bad, like at the age of 15,” she once recalled. Between the ages of 15 and 17, the severe back pain from intense practice nearly pushed her out of the game entirely. Yet with the unwavering support of her family and inspiration from her sister, six-time LPGA winner Jessica Korda, she fought through the pain. By 15, she had made the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open, and at 17, she was lifting her first Symetra Tour trophy at the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge. That resilience is what eventually carried her to the top of the Rolex Women’s Rankings.

Now, after losing her No. 1 crown at the AIG Women’s Open, Korda faces another defining career moment. Her path to redemption begins at the CPKC Women’s Open from August 20–24 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The historic Mississauga Golf & Country Club offers a fresh storyline after her tied-32nd finish there in 2023. She’s also expected at the Kroger Queen City Championship from September 11–14 at TPC River’s Bend in Ohio. Korda impressed there last year, securing a tie for 5th place against a competitive field. These events give her a real chance to turn a winless season into a comeback worthy of past triumphs.

Whether this break fuels her resurgence or marks a turning point, Korda’s next steps will define her 2025 legacy. For a proven fighter, the climb back to the top is never out of reach—it’s only a matter of time.