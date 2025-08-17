Nelly Korda Finally Confirms Her LPGA Return After Ending Mediocre Major Season

Did you know that after 72 weeks, Nelly Korda has dropped from the World No. 1 spot? The American professional who recorded 7 victories in 2024 was placed well in the OWGR. But with her inconsistent form and struggle to clinch the title, Korda has now lost her throne.

This year, Korda had four top-5 finishes, including two runner-ups at the US Women’s Open and Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. However, her form has tumbled despite some great finishes. Out of the last three events, she was T43 at the Amundi Evian Championship, then T5 at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, and T36 at the AIG Women’s Open.

With the ups and downs, she chose to take some time off to recover and get back stronger. And now, after 2 weeks of break, she has confirmed her participation for next week’s event featuring top names from the LPGA Tour.

The break concerned the golf fans, but now, as she hints at her upcoming participation with her social media story, it offered relief to her followers. On Instagram, she posted a story from practice. Soon after that, in another story, she shared a photo from a car with coffee and wrote, “SOON→🇨🇦.” Did you get the hint? If not, she will be teeing off next week from August 20-24, 2025, at the Mississauga Golf and Country Club.

The golfer, with her two appearances at The Golf Canada and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Women’s Open, was a runner-up in 2022 and T32 in 2023. But with the concerning form, it is a chance for her to change the record and her performance graph.

via Imago Credits: Nelly Korda Instagram

Notably, at the beginning of the 2025 season, she took time off to rest instead of featuring at the Asian Tour. That move turned out to be in favor of the golfer as she recorded two runner-up finishes at the Tournament of Champions and the US Women’s Open. Even till June, she recorded every finish well inside the top-20 except the T22 finish at the Ford Championship. However, after that, she was hit with a back spasm, and the hopes of her comeback tumbled. The injury scare led her to record the two worst finishes of this year.

But now with her break from the course, it will be interesting to see how she will come back. Even though Korda will be prepped to change her performance graph, there will be many other names who will aim to continue their dominance.

Nelly Korda Will Face the Top Names at the CPKC Women’s Open

Well, the comeback will certainly not be the easiest for the former World No. 1 as golfers who are in dominant form will accompany her. At the top, Brooke Henderson, who has 13 LPGA Tour wins, will take advantage of the home crowd.

Being the winningest golfer in Canadian history, she will be getting the desired support. After her, Korda will face the new World No. 1, Jeeno Thitikul, who ‌won at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open and has had great finishes this season.

Not to forget, the list also has the three-time CPKC Women’s Open winner and Olympic gold medalist, Lydia Ko. With one win already in 2025, Ko will aim to increase the count.

Well, with top names among the 156-player field, it will be interesting to see how Nelly Korda showcases her comeback performance. With a $2.75 million purse and $412,500 being the winner’s share, can the former World No. 1 win her first? What are your thoughts on it? Share with us in the comments below.