Nelly Korda Finally Shares Brutal Visuals From Unfortunate Accident With Random Dog

Nelly Korda had a phenomenal year in 2024, clinching seven LPGA Titles in one year. She became the first player since Yani Tseng in 2011 and the first American to win seven victories in a season since Beth Daniel in 1990. But it was not an easy ride for the LPGA Star, she had to go through some painful injuries, take rest, and bounce back again with a victory. The 2024 year witnessed Korda’s winner mindset rather than a victim mindset. As her winless streak continues in 2025, the star has took out some time from her busy schedule to reminisce some incidents that stood out for her in 2024.

After the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington, Korda was bitten by a dog. Which meant she had to take a break for a while to recover from the injury. The details of how and where it happened still remain discreet. Soon after the World No.1 had pulled out of the LET Aramco Team Series tournament.

She had expressed her remorse for the dire situation, saying, “I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week’s Ladies European Tour tournament in London. On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully.” She also made apologies to the fans and authorities, “I apologize to the LET, the sponsors, and my fans for my absence. Thank you for your understanding, and I look forward to returning to the course soon.” Korda went into a moment of nostalgia sharing her brutal dog bite marks from last year on her Instagram story. So, what happened after that?

In 2024, Korda also faced a neck injury that stemmed from migraines, causing her to withdraw from the BMW Ladies Championship South Korea and the Maybank Championship Malaysia. Stepping back into the course on November she proved that she is a true champion and a fighter, coming back only to win. She clinched her 7th LPGA title, the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge. Her first round stood from all the other rounds, teed off with four consecutive birdies and a beautiful chip in shot at the 18th hole. In the year 2024 Nelly Korda was an epitome of how an athlete bounce backs from setbacks thrown towards them. But, as 2025 comes to pass Korda has not been able to replicate the form she had last year.

Nelly Korda pressured by injuries and expectations

Ahead of the KPMG Women’s Championship, the World No.1 had a neck injury followed by a spasm, but she had to pursue the title, working through her injury. This is the second time she has faced a neck injury. In 2024, towards the end of the season, Korda suffered an injury that kept her away from attending multiple LPGA tournaments in the Asian Swing. “Obviously, with the injury that I had last year, every single time something kind of flares up in my neck now, I think I feel it a little bit more than what I used to,” she said in a press conference.

USA Today via Reuters May 30, 2024; Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA; Nelly Korda (USA) hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

She is also having some trouble regarding her swings and shots, especially her putting. “Just need my putter to click a little bit more to make those putts, I think that’s where it’s been lacking, is the putts that I was making last year, I’m just not making as many this year. But I that’s just golf. I’ve gone through waves like this before, and if I just continue working at it, hopefully it does click.” Her tight schedule has deprived her of the rest she needs as an athlete. The LPGA star has not had time to think and reset herself. Above all, she is always under immense pressure as the World No.1 to finish first at all tournaments. So, let’s hope that she get enough rest now during her recovery journey and comes back stronger as the best performer on the LPGA Tour.

