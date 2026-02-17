Nelly Korda Follows Tiger Woods in Bold Partnership Days After Publicly Criticizing WTGL

Nelly Korda didn’t hold back when she spoke about the new tech-driven league TGL. The World No.2 publicly questioned why the format backed by Tiger Woods wasn’t launched as a mixed-gender competition. She even called it a major missed opportunity for women’s golf exposure. But, days after that, Korda made a new move by stepping into a bold partnership with none other than TGL owner and co-founder, Tiger Woods.

Korda expressed her excitement for the new start and shared, “I’ve seen firsthand the passion and joy that collecting brings to so many people. It isn’t just about creating collectibles; it’s about working with a company that knows how to best represent your brand and connect with fans all over the world.”

Notably, the 27-year-old LPGA phenom has aligned with Upper Deck. But the narrative is making a contrast clear. After Korda decided to publicly question golf’s latest innovation, she chose to mark her presence elsewhere. Although she is not eager to follow Woods onto the simulator course, she made sure to step into a business partnership with Upper Deck, which is currently a global leader in sports trading cards and authentic memorabilia. She has joined a roster of stars that already features Woods. The agreement will put her into trading cards, memorabilia collections, and long-term branding projects beginning in 2026.

Nelly Korda USA during the practice round of the Olympic Women Golf Competition Paris 2024, Le Golf National, Guyancourt, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. 05/08/24.

Upper Deck president, Jason Masherah, welcomed Korda and stated, “She can bring new collectors to the hobby, and in turn we’ll deliver the Upper Deck standard: premium trading cards and memorabilia that reflect Nelly as a one-of-a-kind athlete.”

Meanwhile, sharing her stance on not becoming a part of WTGL, Korda had shared, “I think it’s a huge and unbelievable miss that we’re not playing alongside the men. There’s no greater way to grow the game, and it would have been revolutionary. It would have been the first time, I think, that men and women are on the same playing field, playing for the same exact amount of money. But I also think it’s great that we are getting this opportunity, so that’s my mixed feelings.”

Amid her ventures beyond the greens, she is already turning up the heat in the competitive sphere following her winless season.

How Nelly Korda is turning things around in 2026 following a winless 2025

Nelly Korda had 0-for-20 starts last year. Surprisingly, she failed to convert her excellent form into a win. Following her 2024 season, where she made history with seven victories, going winless in 2025 came as a frustrating shock. However, taking a glimpse at her numbers, the signs were there that this might just be a passing phase. After all, the 27-year-old clinched 9 top 10 finishes and also earned a whopping $2.8 million.

Reflecting on her 2025 journey, the LPGA star did not seem pleased at all.

Nelly Korda from the USA during day 1 of the Women s Australian Open golf tournament at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Speaking on The Lads YouTube channel in January 2026, Korda said, “A year without missing cuts, but I’d rather actually miss a couple [and] win. There were flashes of really great golf, and then sometimes there were just some flashes of like, what the heck was that?”

Thankfully, her hard work ultimately paid off as she kick-started her 2026 LPGA in style. Ending a 14-month-long drought, the 27-year-old won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, justifying her World No. 2 status. Now, carrying forward with the momentum, Korda will look to clinch a few more wins. Having confirmed her first-ever appearance in Mexico, the LPGA star will compete at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba from April 30 to May 3.

Additionally, she is also expected to show up at the Amundi Evian Championship in July 2026, the AIG Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham in August 2026, and the Solheim Cup (Netherlands) the following month.