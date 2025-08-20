Nelly Korda Forced to Issue New Warning as Catfishing Scammers Target Biggest LPGA Names

Nelly Korda is struggling with a winless streak this season, and the pressure of the golf course got to her, leading to a two-week break. But, she’s back this week at the CPKC Women’s Open after a T36 finish at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open. But from the looks of her recent Instagram post, there’s more on her mind than just making a golf comeback.

In her Instagram story, Korda is sounding the alarm again about catfishers. She’s reshared her pinned post warning fans about fake accounts using her name to scam people. The original post from January 11 this season says, “There are numerous fake profiles out there posing as me. If you receive any message from them, please report them immediately.”

She added a fresh statement to this old post, saying, “Hi everyone. Just wanted to circle back to this post from earlier this year. I have ONE profile on Instagram, and ONE twitter… that’s it…”

But this isn’t the first time Nelly Korda has talked about it. A few days ago, in an interview with The Athletic, she reiterated her frustration with this one problem, saying, “It’s been taken out of my hands being able to communicate freely with fans. Because I don’t really know their intentions.”

In the same article, Carson Kessler and Gabby Herzig noted an incident wherein a 60-something Pennsylvania man drove 4 hours to meet Rose Zhang at the Mizuho Americas Open, claiming she’d left him a VIP package. He’d “talked” to her on social media for over a year, sending $70,000. Zhang’s agent confronted him that he’d been catfished. Several such cases have happened, with fans losing out on $50,000, $15,000, and so on.

Taking note of the same warning, Meg Adkins and Matthew Galloway shared the “scary” reality of such scams in a recent The Mixed Bag episode. “There’s a lot of people who have given money to these accounts,” Galloway says, “and they kind of swindle people out of, like, tens of thousands of dollars. Sad and scary, at the same time.” But the scariest part of it all? “Dealing with all these fake accounts… you can’t just stop it. And that’s a problem. Like, you can’t stop it,” Galloway explains.

According to Korda, she’s dealing with at least 20 fake accounts a day. But that’s not the only scary part. For LPGA athletes, the risks are elevated. Beyond the threats of reputational harm or financial scams, there’s a more serious concern: individuals becoming upset over fabricated relationships and showing up in person.

The LPGA is still grappling with a foolproof way to tackle the issue, but officials are using private security to alert fans and players about suspicious activity. Still, it’s proving insufficient, particularly with scam cases on the rise.

No surprise then that she’s vocal about it – and plenty of other pros are too. Charley Hull, for instance, raised the alarm on the same situation, saying, “There are SO many fake accounts out there claiming to be me, if you are contacted by them, please, please report. Let’s stick together so we can beat the scammers.” However, not only golf pros but also golf journalists are being impersonated.

Amanda Balionis shares an alarming message about scammers

Last month, CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis took a breather after hosting the 2025 Rocket Classic. But she got hit with some weird online drama. Scammers were apparently trying to scam people by pretending to be her on other accounts. Balionis threw out a warning to her followers: “Getting a weird amount of messages ask have other accing if Iounts…nope. This is the only one. Please don’t get scammed by dummies!” She shared a pic of hers on Instagram story to drive the point home.

Similarly, golf influencer Paige Spiranac has often called out such spam accounts. Back in May, scammers targeted her again – this time when she was going through a tough spot, losing her dog Niko. Amidst all the empathy pouring in, Spiranac had to jump back on social to warn folks about a scam.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I can’t believe I even have to write this. Someone is pretending to be me online and asking people to donate money to a fund for my dog, who just died. It’s a scam. Please do not donate. Block and report. Thank you!” she posted. In her exclusive with The Athletic, she reiterated these points, saying, “Those experiences are quite scary, but it’s also very invasive.”

In fact, to deal with the rising scary situations, she now has security at every event and even has a restraining order against one of the scammed individuals. But what concrete steps can the LPGA take to deal with such scams? The answer to that has yet to come.