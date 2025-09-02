Nelly Korda Gets Honest About her Golf Game as Struggles on LPGA Continues

The 2024 season was a landmark year for Nelly Korda. She clinched seven LPGA Tour victories, including a major title at the Chevron Championship, and was honored with the Rolex Player of the Year award. Her performance propelled her to the top of the world rankings, where she held the No. 1 spot for 71 consecutive weeks, a testament to her consistency and dominance on the course. But in the world of professional golf, even the most accomplished players have blips in their performance.

As the 2025 season unfolds, Nelly Korda finds herself in uncharted territory. Despite maintaining impressive statistics, she has yet to secure a victory. In a candid moment shared with her followers on IG, Korda posted a picture alongside her caddie, Jason McDede, and captioned it with, “Looking at my recent golf like 😦😂 Back to work!” This lighthearted yet honest caption resonated with fans and fellow athletes alike, highlighting the universal nature of facing setbacks and the importance of perseverance.

Statistically, Korda’s performance remains strong, having participated in 14 tournaments this year and making the cut in each. Notably, she ranks second on the LPGA Tour in scoring average, recording 69.87 per round, just behind the current world No.1 Jeeno Thitikul‘s 69.51. Her recent results include a tie for 35th at the FM Championship at 6-under, a tie for 10th at the CPKC Women’s Open at 6-under, and a tie for 36th at the AIG Women’s Open at 3-over. Despite these solid finishes, the absence of a win has led to questions about the factors influencing her performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelly (@nellykorda)

Korda’s approach to the game has always been rooted in mental discipline. She has emphasized the importance of staying present and viewing challenges as opportunities for growth. Her resilience is further demonstrated by her decision to change equipment in pursuit of improvement. Korda switched from her previous Scotty Cameron and TaylorMade Spider Tour X putters to a new TaylorMade blade model, similar in shape to her older Titleist.

As the season progresses, Korda remains focused on her goals. Yet despite the challenges and lack of victories early in the season, Nelly Korda has shown signs of resurgence with a strong performance that hinted at a potential turning point.

Can the FM Championship be the spark Nelly Korda needed?

Amidst the challenges of the 2025 season, Nelly Korda showcased a glimpse of her past brilliance during the opening round of the FM Championship at TPC Boston. With a new putter in hand, Korda fired a 5-under-par 67, placing her just two strokes off the early lead. After starting on the back nine, Korda made an early bogey but then quickly found her rhythm, as she recorded four birdies in a five-hole stretch. She continued her strong play on the front nine, adding two more birdies to finish with seven birdies and two bogeys for the round. This performance was a significant improvement over her recent outings and highlighted the potential impact of her equipment change.

Last season, with the same ‘new’ putter, she won six of her seven victories. Perhaps this could be the final missing piece for a glorious comeback. “Just something new. I had so much success with that head and I hit a couple before Toronto. It was kind of — obviously golf courses right now in Florida aren’t the best. Like the golf courses that I’m at just opened after being closed for a month. So there was a lot of sand on them. Wasn’t really sure how I really liked the putter, but I just went with it. I knew I had so much success with that kind of putter and felt confident with it — obviously, it’s a different grip, too. It’s a SuperStroke. I just picked it out of the group of putters that I had and that I liked, and kind of went with it. “Just needed to feel something different.”

However, even after a promising start, Korda’s momentum was disrupted by weather delays, and she ultimately finished the tournament tied for 35th place at 6-under-par. Nevertheless, her opening-round performance served as a reminder of her capabilities and the potential for a strong finish to the season. Nelly Korda’s journey in 2025 underscores the unpredictable nature of professional golf. While the season has presented challenges, her resilience and commitment to improvement remain evident. As she continues to adapt and refine her game, fans and fellow competitors alike will be watching closely, anticipating the next chapter in her storied career.