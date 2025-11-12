Nelly Korda Gets Painfully Honest About Winless Streak After Recovering from Injury

Injuries are a part of an athlete’s life, and golfers are no different. Everyone knows the state of Tiger Woods’ health, with fans waiting for his hopeful comeback for years now. Even Nelly Korda learned about it this last year after her neck injury. But unlike some golfers who continue to stress their bodies beyond limits, Korda knew that stepping back was the only way forward.

The former World No. 1 is making her comeback after a one-month hiatus from golf at The ANNIKA 2025. She previously withdrew from the International Crown in October, citing injury as the reason. The media asked her about her injury and whether she was in pain or if it was a preventive decision.

“It was definitely very preventive, too. The thing with injuries and how many we travel and train, like you’re never pain-free. If you go to any athlete across all sports and ask them if they’re pain-free, they’re going to tell you that they’re not,” Nelly Korda said. “So last year was probably, I’m not going lie, one of my worst injuries ever. I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to play the rest of the year. I thought I was out for the season. And if I’m starting to feel that pain a little bit and I know that could possibly recur, I have to prioritize my body and say that, okay, I need to step back, take some time off, and make sure I don’t go down that path.”

Nelly Korda’s neck injury is a recurring issue that has impacted her since late summer 2024, marking at least the third occurrence. It started in October 2024, when she had to withdraw from two tournaments on the LPGA’s Asian swing. “Unfortunately, I’ve had to withdraw from the LPGA events in Korea and Malaysia because of a minor neck injury I sustained while practicing,” Korda posted on X. However, she came back at The ANNIKA 2024 and even won the event. She partnered with Caitlin Clark for the Pro-Am and then played with Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson.

In June 2025, she was seen facing similar issues. She attended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with therapeutic tape on her neck. “I hit a shot out of the rough yesterday (Monday), and my neck went into a full spasm,” Korda said. “It’s getting better, but yeah, it was not very good yesterday.”

Like last year, she was again in pain because of her neck spasms in October 2025. At the end of the 2025 Lotte Championship, Korda said that her next stop will be the biennial team event International Crown in South Korea. However, she withdrew, and Yealimi Noh replaced her. While she didn’t give any clear reason, injury was probably why she took the time off. “I do have some injuries I’ve had in the past that kind of linger that are never really fully resolved, that you still do (physiotherapy) on every single day,” Korda said after the Lotte Championship. This hints at the potential reason behind her withdrawal from LPGA events.

When asked what she did during her time off, here’s what The ANNIKA 2024 winner had to say, “Yeah, I put the clubs away for almost three weeks. Was doing two days in the gym, a lot of neck rehab. I actually posted it on my social media. It’s called the Iron Neck. So I have this thing around my head. I was doing a lot of strength training with that, making sure that my injury is really protected.”

Iron Neck is a device used for strengthening the neck muscles from multiple angles. Many Formula 1 drivers use the device, too. It is attached to resistance bands for isometric neck exercises. Users put the device around their neck and try to maintain the position from different angles. This helps strengthen the neck muscles and improve injury prevention.

One would think that after this break, Korda might not be in shape to win the event. She has had an impressive history at the Pelican Golf Club, winning it three out of the four times she has played at The ANNIKA. This gives her a strong confidence boost. Although she is facing injury, her focus is only on controlling what she can. But it could be difficult this year because of the star-studded field at The ANNIKA 2025.

The competition Nelly Korda faces at The ANNIKA 2025

Nelly Korda faces one of the most competitive fields in the history of the LPGA. The field features 108 of the top female golfers. In the mix are three recipients of a sponsor invite, including Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump. Fifteen of the top-25 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings are in the field. This includes Miyu Yamashita, Charley Hull, Mao Saigo, Lottie Woad, Rio Takeda, and others.

It also includes two former World No. 1s besides Nelly Korda, namely Sung Hyun Park and Lilia Vu. In total, there are 23 major champions, including four who won it in 2025. Of the 108, 18 have won an event this season. The ANNIKA 2025 is the penultimate event of the LPGA season before the CME Group Tour Championship.

This makes it highly competitive as players look to secure their spots and season success. Korda, a three-time ANNIKA champion, will aim to become the first since Annika Sorenstam to win an LPGA event four times.