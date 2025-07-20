Nelly Korda Has It ‘Harder Than Ever’ on the LPGA Tour After 7-Win Season, Says Fellow Pro

Andrea Lee didn’t mince words during her Southern California media session, and why should she? The seasoned professional, who has shared both victories and heartbreaks with Nelly Korda on Solheim Cup teams, was being brutally honest about a season that has turned everything upside down. “It’s harder than ever to break into the winner circle,” Lee told KCAL News, and let’s be real—she’s right.

Her words carry particular weight when examining Korda’s concerning winless patch. During KCAL News channel’s episode ‘The ups and downs of Andrea Lee on the LPGA Tour,’ Lee provided crucial context for understanding how the world’s top-ranked player went from seven victories just twelve months ago to zero wins through ten starts in 2025. Moreover, she captured the Chevron Championship and dominated headlines as golf’s most unstoppable force.

Fast-forward to today, and Korda’s winless streak becomes even more puzzling when examining her statistical performance. Despite making every cut, she cannot convert consistency into victories. She has improved her scoring average from 70.0 strokes in 2024 to 69.57 this season. Additionally, her Strokes Gained Total has jumped from 2.37 to 2.47, ranking second on tour behind only Jeeno Thitikul.

Lee’s insider perspective reveals why even elite players like Korda struggle to win in today’s environment. The 2025 LPGA season has produced an unprecedented 17 different winners in the first 17 tournaments. Furthermore, this competitive explosion explains why Korda’s proven formula no longer guarantees success.

The numbers behind Lee’s assessment tell a compelling story. Winners have emerged from eight different countries, with South Korea leading at four victories. Meanwhile, the United States, Sweden, and Japan each contributed three champions. Six players claimed their first LPGA victories, while only three winners entered 2025 with five or more career titles.

Lee understands this shift better than most, having witnessed Korda’s dominance firsthand. In 2024, predictable patterns emerged, where established stars could string together multiple victories. However, the current landscape proves far more unpredictable and democratized, transforming what was once Korda’s strength into an opportunity for everyone.

Korda recently justified her challenging season with a philosophical six-word statement that Lee’s assessment supports perfectly. “Every year is just so different,” she noted, acknowledging how professional golf continues evolving beyond traditional expectations. Her mature perspective shows remarkable composure given the dramatic shift from dominance to drought.

Nelly Korda’s Physical Challenges Compound Competitive Pressures

Beyond Lee’s competitive analysis, Korda has battled recurring neck issues throughout 2025. Her injury problems began in October 2024 and resurfaced during practice rounds this season. Consequently, she missed the champions’ dinner at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship due to neck spasms that limited her preparation time.

These physical setbacks have significantly impacted her tournament preparation. The neck problems forced her to adjust her practice routines and limit her swing repetitions. However, she has persevered through the discomfort while maintaining her world number one ranking despite the concerning winless patch.

Despite these setbacks, Korda has achieved notable near-misses, including a T2 finish at the U.S. Women’s Open and runner-up at the Tournament of Champions. However, her putting struggles have prevented her from closing out victories, ranking outside the top echelon in that crucial category where champions are ultimately determined.

Lee’s perspective as a former teammate provides unique insight into Korda’s concerning situation. Both players represented Team USA in the victorious 2024 Solheim Cup, where they witnessed firsthand the depth of international talent emerging across women’s golf.

The LPGA’s unprecedented parity validates Lee’s explanation of Korda’s winless patch. Even the world’s best players must navigate this new competitive reality where past dominance offers no guarantee. Korda’s struggle exemplifies how quickly circumstances can change, even for proven champions with historic seven-win seasons under their belt.