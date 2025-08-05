Nelly Korda, Jack Nicklaus Join Bryson DeChambeau at American Fitness Council Amid PGA Tour Pros Absence

In a throwback twist with a modern edge, President Donald Trump is bringing the Presidential Fitness Test out of retirement — and it’s not just about sit-ups and mile runs anymore. First introduced in 1966 and discontinued during the Obama era, the iconic schoolyard sweat session is making a big comeback. But this time, it’s got star power. Golf pros like Nelly Korda and Jack Nicklaus, joining Bryson DeChambeau, are stepping in to champion youth fitness — even though, notably, no current PGA Tour player is involved… yet.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump formed a new council with athletes like Bryson DeChambeau to tackle issues in college sports, calling it a “mess” that needs fixing. He added that DeChambeau and others will be heavily involved in figuring things out and “bring some sanity to” sports. Following the news, GOLFWEEK’s Adam Schupak stated that DeChambeau is reportedly set to chair the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. A few days after that announcement, another set of big names are joining this team.

A recent NUCLR GOLF update states, “Nelly Korda, Jack Nicklaus & Gary Player are among the golfers who will also join chairman Bryson DeChambeau on President Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.” The pros in question have yet to make a statement regarding the same; however, their involvement in this program is likely to affect the college sports in a desirable way, especially consider DeChambeau’s stance on the matter.

Following his appointment, the Californian stated, “We believe we can change the fabric of our communities and kids’ livelihoods for the future generations that are to come. I can’t thank you enough and looking forward to making massive changes in kids’ lives and America’s future.”

So, what exactly is this new thing? The Presidential Fitness Test is making a comeback, featuring classic assessments like 1-mile runs, push-ups, curl-ups, and flexibility tests, all under the oversight of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This revival is happening as the US prepares to host major global events, including the 2025 Ryder Cup, 2026 FIFA World Cup, and 2028 Summer Olympics.

Additionally, a newly formed council with up to 30 members will focus on college athletic reforms, tackling issues like the transfer portal and employment status of college athletes, while also setting standards for the revived Presidential Fitness Award. However, as we discuss the revival of this particular program, the question remains: why was it scrapped in the first place, considering how useful it is?

The reason why former President Barack Obama scrapped the Test

The Presidential Fitness Test was phased out by the Obama administration in 2012 due to concerns about its impact on students’ mental health and well-being. The test was replaced with the Presidential Youth Fitness Program, which focused on personal growth and long-term well-being rather than competition.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the new program aimed to provide “a barometer on students’ health” and emphasized “personal bests” over peer comparison. This shift was supported by health experts who cited research that high-pressure physical tests could contribute to anxiety, body image issues, and disengagement from exercise.

In contrast, President Trump’s administration has revived the original Presidential Fitness Test with its competitive edge, citing “crisis levels” of obesity, inactivity, and poor nutrition among American youth. Trump stated, “This was a wonderful tradition, and we’re bringing it back,” at the signing ceremony. The revived test includes iconic components like the mile run, push-ups, sit-ups, and flexibility tests, and reinstates the Presidential Physical Fitness Award for top performers.

The decision reflects a deeper ideological divide about education and youth culture, with Trump’s administration aiming to instill discipline, resilience, and a “culture of strength,” as stated by the vice president. Vice President J.D. Vance emphasized the importance of competitive spirit, while critics argue that the test could alienate students who struggle to meet the standards, potentially harming their mental health. So, in conclusion, the Test has received a rather divided response from different parties, so what’s your take on it?