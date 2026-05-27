Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson & More Pour In Wishes as LPGA Star Shares Huge Personal News

Last year, Sophia Popov celebrated her motherhood after winning the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic on Mother’s Day. It was her first professional victory as a mother. Now, just one year later, Popov has another reason to celebrate her motherhood.

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The LPGA pro has just welcomed her second child into the world. On May 26, she shared the news on her Instagram. Popov posted a black-and-white picture of her second child and captioned it: “Julian Leonard, 05.22.2026, #MehlesFoursome.” Her post is making rounds on the internet, with many congratulating her.

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Popov and her husband, Maximilian Mehles, married in a quiet “justice of the peace ceremony” in 2021. The two met in Kentucky. Mehles, a former collegiate golfer, now works in accounting. The two welcomed their first child, daughter Maya Mae Mehles, on June 8, 2023.

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Doctors had advised Popov to have children early because of PCOS and endometriosis. Now, with Julian’s arrival, her family is complete.

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Popov had a rocky return to competition after Maya’s birth, as she navigated LPGA Q-School before eventually finding her footing. In 2020, ranked 304th, she won the AIG Women’s Open. Five years later, in May 2025, she won the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic. That was one of the most significant victories in the sport’s recent history. She brought the same tenacity from Royal Troon into motherhood. Julian’s arrival starts another chapter that has always been defined by perseverance.

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Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, and the entire locker room show up to congratulate

World No. 1 Nelly Korda commented, “😍😍😍😍.”

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The vocal champion of LPGA mothers with 22 titles and three majors has long celebrated tour motherhood. When her sister Jessica announced a pregnancy in 2023, Korda said she was “selfishly really excited to spoil another baby.” The string of hearts in Popov’s comments was definitely on point.

Lexi Thompson, 11-time LPGA champion who retired in 2024, wrote, “Congratulations!🥹🫶🏼.” She and Popov were tour peers for the better part of the decade.

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Alison Lee, who returned in Feb 2026, just 18 weeks after giving birth to her baby boy, Levi, also commented with “❤️❤️❤️.” The two share a warm bond.

Polly Mark commented in German, honoring Popov’s roots in Wingarten, Germany, where she represented the country throughout her career:

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“Aww Gratulation ihr beiden!! Freu mich sehr für euch 🥰 (Aww congratulations you two!! Very happy for you 🥰)”

Fellow LPGA professional Emma Talley wrote, “Congrats, you guys!!!!”

Golf broadcaster Chantel McCabe commented, “❤️ sweetness. Praying for good, healthy healing and smooth recovery 💕.” She has covered the LPGA Tour as a reporter and host for years, working across Golf Channel, SiriusXM, and ESPN.

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Lydia Ko also commented, “Congratulations ❤️😍.” She is a New Zealand Hall of Famer, three-time major champion, and reigning Olympic gold medalist.

Fans also congratulated Popov.

One wrote, “Congrats Sophie! Miss you on the course but you have a higher calling! ❤️.”

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The LPGA’s maternity policy allows players to take leave in the year their child is born or the year after, with up to two years to return while retaining their tour status. Popov used that window after Maya’s arrival to rebuild and win again. She will probably use it again for her second child.

“My warmest congratulations and all the best to the four of you,” another fan wrote.