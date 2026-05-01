Nelly Korda & Lexi Thompson Rush to Support Jessica Korda After Major Personal Announcement

Jessica Korda just found her footing back on the LPGA Tour after a nearly three-year break. And now she has already given her circle something bigger to celebrate. The 31-year-old golfer announced her second pregnancy, and the response from her peers was immediate.

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Jessica Korda shared a photo of her son Greyson wearing a “big bro” hat with an ultrasound tucked into the back of his shorts. She captioned the heartfelt post: “Sorry, tee time is full.” The post racked up 4,700 likes and 212 comments within hours.

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Lexi Thompson wrote, “Congratulations!! So happy for you,” Lydia Ko called it the “cutest announcement,” and Michelle Wie West simply said, “I love this so much.” Nelly Korda, Jessica’s sister, wrote, “Incoming AuntieX2.” Referencing the Chevron Championship pool jump that Jessica took with Nelly, the LPGA Tour’s official account joined in, writing, “The whole gang got to make the leap together last week. Congratulations!”

The warmth behind those reactions makes sense when you look at the history. Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson, and Wie have shared the LPGA Tour circuit for over a decade, competing in the same fields and representing the U.S. together in Solheim Cup campaigns. They share a friendship that goes well beyond mere Tour politeness, having practiced together, traveled in the same circles, and openly supported each other through career highs and personal stretches. Korda even attended Wie West’s wedding in 2019.

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And Nelly’s reaction was not just a sibling being supportive on social media. The two share a special relationship. The sister duo almost talk daily and have openly called each other best friends. Jessica has previously spoken about there being no rivalry between them despite competing on the same circuit. When Nelly rose to world number one, Jessica was among her loudest supporters.

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Jessica had her first son, Greyson, on February 3, 2024. She announced her first pregnancy in August 2023, and at that point, she had already stepped away from the game in May 2023 due to a chronic back condition. The pregnancy extended that absence further. She spent the better part of two years away before returning at the December 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational. After that, her 2026 comeback has been measured.

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She missed the cut at the Ford Championship in March, shooting 72-74, and finished T51 at the Aramco Championship in April. She has been open about practicing only around three days a week, as she also needs to spend time with her family. Jessica has said she is not chasing her former ranking but is glad to be back around her peers and competing again.

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“I currently practice like three or four times a week. I have a sitter that watches Grayson for five-ish hours, so in those three or four times a week I actually have to get my workout in and golf in and then be back to take a quick shower, and we’re, you know, ready for round two post-nap. So it’s a little hectic.”

Jesscia is navigating a selective 2026 schedule under the LPGA’s maternity policy, and this announcement confirms that her life off the course is just as full as what she is building back on it.

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LPGA fans pour in love as Jessica Korda’s announcement goes viral

“Jupiiiiiiii sooo excited!” wrote one fan.

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“Cutest announcement ever,” read another reaction.

“So happy for you,” said another.

“The best news! Pumped for you guys!” wrote another.

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With Nelly among the top-ranked players on the LPGA Tour and Jessica rebuilding her career alongside a growing family, the Kordas as a unit have had consistent visibility, and fans were clearly invested in both sides of that story.

“Congratulations! “You are a terrific Mom!” commented another fan.

Jessica Korda has been open about how motherhood shapes her tournament selections and practice time, and for fans watching that balance play out, the comment was a direct acknowledgment of what they had seen her manage on and off the course.