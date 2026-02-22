Nelly Korda Loses Control of Her Emotions as Brother Sebastian Clinches Huge Career Milestone

The tennis interview was going fine, until it wasn’t. A word got mangled, a response landed deadpan, and within hours, it went viral. The moment made Nelly Korda die from laughter, and rightfully so.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You had sex…success with him all three times,” the reporter said to Sebastian. Laughing, Sebastian said, “He’s a good-looking guy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelly Korda posted the clip on her Instagram Story, with her laughter audible in the background. Her skull, laughing, and crying emojis with the “Dead” caption capture her emotions well. The viral moment came as Sebastian was celebrating a dominant performance. In a 76-minute masterclass to reach his 10th ATP Tour final, he fired twelve aces and didn’t face a single break point, making his world No. 50 ranking look like a typo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis TV (@tennistv) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

When Sebastian made the ATP final in 2025, Nelly Korda did not post a formal tribute. Instead, she pointed out the poor picture quality in his celebration post. This is actually typical for the sibling duo. They support each other, but in their own fashion.

Sebastian drove an hour and forty minutes to catch the final three holes of Nelly’s win at the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in November 2024, the first time he had ever watched her win live. Standing near the 18th green afterward, he said she had gone through a lot of things and always comes back fighting, and that her work ethic was among the qualities he admired most.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

He caddied for her at the 2021 PNC Championship. She texts him through matches in Australia and in Asia, through time zones that make watching inconvenient, and watching anyway is the only option that makes sense.

Nelly Korda has been clear about her view of Sebastian’s talent. She has called him the most gifted athlete in the family and pointed to his hand-eye coordination. For a player with sixteen LPGA titles, that is a significant statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The superstitions add another dimension to their relationship. Nelly has said she avoids watching Sebastian’s matches live when he is ahead, believing her presence, even virtually, could jinx him. She keeps the remote on her right side and looks away during key points.

Sebastian will play the Delray Beach final on Sunday, aiming for his third ATP title. The Kordas have shown they take their sport seriously, and their results continue to prove it.