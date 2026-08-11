Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko & More Shower Wishes as Lexi Thompson Announces First Pregnancy: ‘Little Miracle’

Lexi Thompson‘s off-court life enters a new chapter. She is expecting a baby girl and announced her first pregnancy just four months after marrying Max Provost. Lexi shared a carousel post on Instagram featuring images of herself, her husband, their dog, and ultrasound images of their baby girl and captioned it:

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“The greatest blessing of our lives is on the way! 🩷 This little miracle has already filled our hearts with more love than we ever imagined, and we can’t wait to meet you. The best chapter of our lives is just beginning, and we are so blessed and grateful. Baby girl, we already love you more than you’ll ever know 🩷.”

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The carousel post includes 17 soft-focus lifestyle shots of Thompson and Provost, photographed by Melissa Soto. Thompson credited Soto of alittlestoryphotography for the images. Two of those images had the couple holding a sign that read, “BABY GIRL COMING FEBRUARY 2027.”

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The couple’s life has moved quickly from engagement to marriage to parenthood. They got engaged on New Year’s Day 2025 and married shortly after in March 2026 at La Casa Toscana, surrounded by friends and family. La Casa Toscana is a private Tuscan-style estate in Southwest Florida.

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Thompson has scaled back LPGA appearances since her 2024 semi-retirement. She still continues to play on the LPGA Tour. In 2025, she played in 13 events, made the cut in nine, and posted two top-10 finishes. In 2026, she played in only five events, including the Chevron Championship, where she registered her best score, but made just two cuts.

However, Lexi remains well-connected with golf. In May 2025, she was named the official ambassador for The Crystal Cup. It is a new golf tournament created by Crystal Cruises and Troon. Besides that, she participates in charity events, too.

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In January 2026, Lexi appeared at the Morgan & Friends Fight Breast Cancer event hosted by Morgan Pressel at St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida. The event raised a record $1.3 million for the Morgan Pressel Foundation. She also won the inaugural Dow Impact Award in November 2025. Thompson received 48% of the fan vote and earned a $25,000 prize, along with a matching donation to the Morgan Pressel Foundation. She is also involved in connecting with young golfers and mentoring them.

Lexi will now have to balance all this charity work with her family life.

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Fellow golfers congratulate Lexi Thompson

Nelly Korda was among those celebrating Thompson’s pregnancy announcement. She left a simple but affectionate congratulatory message, writing, “Congratulations 💕💕💕💕💕.” The World No. 1 and Thompson have a strong history on U.S. teams and the LPGA Tour. Lexi and Korda were teammates at the 2024 Solheim Cup. Thompson previously described that experience as particularly meaningful, while Korda said it was one of the most fun times she had ever had on a golf course.

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Lydia Ko also chimed in with a brief but warm “Aw congratulations!” Ko’s and Thompson’s history dates back to their teenage years. Lexi Thompson became the youngest LPGA winner when she won the 2011 Navistar LPGA Classic. She was just 16 years, seven months, and eight days old. Lydia Ko then broke that record the following year, winning the 2012 Canadian Women’s Open at just 15 years, four months, and three days old.

Their careers later intersected at the biggest tournaments. Ko won the 2015 Evian Championship, finishing six shots ahead of Thompson, who was the runner-up.

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“Congrats!😍,” said Jeeno Thitikul, who kept her reaction short and simple. However, the heart-eyes emoji gave her brief congratulatory message a warm and celebratory touch. Thitikul belongs to a younger generation of stars, like Nelly Korda and Charley Hull, who follow the path Thompson has established.

Alison Lee brought plenty of energy to the comments section with “Congrats!!!😍😍”

Lee and Thompson share a particularly strong U.S. team connection. Both have represented the USA at the 2015 and 2024 Solheim Cups. Their careers have unfolded across different stages of the same generation of American golf. While Thompson became a star at a remarkably young age, Lee later established herself as a prominent LPGA contender and U.S. team player.

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Perhaps the most expressive response came from Michelle Wie West. “AHHHHHHHH ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote. The two belonged to the same generation of highly publicized young American golfers who faced intense attention from an early age. Their paths crossed again through U.S. Solheim Cup teams, with both becoming part of the American team’s long-running competitive story.

We wish Lexi good health, joy, and peace during this wonderful new chapter.