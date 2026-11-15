Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko & More Send Wishes as Lindy Duncan Claims First LPGA Win at the ANNIKA

For Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and several others, Lindy Duncan became the source of celebration and pride. The 35-year-old LPGA veteran finally reached the winner’s circle at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican on Sunday, securing her maiden LPGA Tour title in her 222nd start since turning professional in 2013.

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Duncan finished the tournament at 16-under par at Pelican Golf Club, carding rounds of 62, 66, 69, and 67. The victory earned her $487,500 in prize money and propelled her into the top 60 of the Race to the CME Globe standings, securing her place in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. But the win came with a few more notable milestones.

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At 35, Duncan became the oldest first-time winner on the LPGA Tour since Leta Lindley claimed the 2008 Corning Classic at age 36. She is also the fourth-oldest first-time winner on the Tour since 2000. Adding to the occasion, Duncan became the first player since Gaby Lopez at the 2018 Blue Bay LPGA to record an ace during the same week as her first win.

But just a few years ago, Lindy Duncan had nearly given it all up. Duncan told LPGA that one of the most devastating moments of her career at LPGA Q-School in 2023 nearly made her quit. She needed just a par on the 18th hole to secure full playing status. However, a disastrous sequence of shots resulted in a quadruple bogey eight, costing her the opportunity.

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The disappointment left her in tears and even made her consider walking away from golf. But after reflecting on the experience, Duncan realized she wasn’t ready to quit. Instead, she recognized that she needed to work on the mental side of her game, particularly her perfectionism, and decided to give golf everything she had. And she must be glad she did, as evidenced by the celebratory messages she received from pros.

Nelly Korda sets aside her loss to congratulate Lindy Duncan

“SO GOOD!!!!” wrote Korda on her Instagram story. The World No. 1 had made her comeback at the ANNIKA after sitting out the Asian Swing. Although she had to settle for a solo seventh-place finish, that did little to dampen her excitement over Duncan’s maiden LPGA Tour victory.

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Korda’s sister, Jessica, also joined in the celebrations, posting: “Yessss Lindy!!!!”

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Former professional golfer and 2004 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Jane Park was equally thrilled to see Duncan finally get her breakthrough after years of struggle. “222 starts, almost quit playing, and she is now an LPGA winner!!!” Park wrote.

Another player from the field, Auston Kim, added her own playful message of support. “AMERICA RUNS ON DUNCAN,” Kim wrote. Kim finished the tournament tied for 47th.

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Meanwhile, three-time major champion Lydia Ko also shared her excitement over Duncan’s achievement. “I’m crying so proud!!” she wrote on her Instagram story.

From the looks of things, Lindy Duncan didn’t just win her first title. She also received an outpouring of support from both her competitors and fellow LPGA stars.