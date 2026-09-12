Nelly Korda Makes Feelings Clear as Europe Breaks Her Historic Record at Solheim Cup

Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz made Solheim Cup history with their dominant win over Charley Hull and Lottie Woad in Friday’s opening foursomes match at Bernardus Golf. The American pair won 4&3, giving them their fifth consecutive Solheim Cup victory as a partnership. However, their winning streak came to an end in Saturday’s foursomes, and now the four-time major winner has broken her silence after her first defeat.

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“Just played really well. I think they were, like, 6- or 5-under through eight holes. So it’s tough,” Korda said of Saturday’s loss. “I mean, alternate shot’s hard enough, but when you’re playing against a group of girls that are playing really, really well, it’s even harder.”

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The World No. 1 and Allisen Corpuz lost their Day 2 morning foursomes match 3&2 to Europe’s Maja Stark and Linn Grant. It was the first loss of a remarkable run that had carried them to a perfect 5-0 record together in foursomes across the 2023, 2024, and 2026 editions, the first partnership in Solheim Cup history to win five straight matches as a pair. They had been chasing a mark to rival Arnold Palmer and Gardner Dickinson’s 5-0-0 record together in the Ryder Cup, set across the 1967 and 1971 editions, but Saturday’s loss put that out of reach.

But Stark and Grant, who dominated Friday’s foursomes, carried that momentum into Saturday, never recording a bogey across their two matches this week. Meanwhile, Nelly Korda and Corpuz played solidly.

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“Just trying to be, like, okay, we still have nine more holes,” Korda added about the turn. “Like, let’s get it on the back and just tried to stay positive and just focus on ourselves, not really what was going on on the outside.”

The turning point came at 16, where Corpuz found water, giving Stark and Grant the match. The American pair did not feature in the announced Saturday afternoon four-ball session, with Korda and Corpuz both rested by U.S. Captain Angela Stanford, as Europe held a narrow 7-5 lead after Friday’s 4-4 deadlock.

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On the turnaround, Korda said: “By showing up and winning some holes and making sure that there’s red on that leaderboard.”

That leaves Stanford with a harder question than any single match. For three Solheim Cups, Korda and Corpuz were the pairing she never had to think twice about; Sunday’s singles will show how much the rest of the team can carry without them.