Nelly Korda Makes Jaws Drop With Lando Norris Collab Amid LPGA Break: ‘Call the Fire Department’

Whether on course or off the course, Nelly Korda has a knack for turning heads. Just a month ago, she made waves when Nike unveiled her special edition Nike Free Golf ’24 shoes — a milestone moment that marked a long-overdue recognition of female golfers by one of the sport’s biggest brands. Now, she’s back again in the spotlight, this time surprising the wider sports world with a striking new collaboration alongside McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris.

The two athletes were featured in a bold new campaign by TUMI Travels, delivering a cinematic video filled with powerful visuals. The caption captured the spirit of the shoot: “Icons Tested. Greatness isn’t achieved in an instant. It’s tested until there is no question—only performance. We see the drive in our Brand Ambassadors, McLaren Formula 1 Team Driver #LandoNorris and Professional Golfer #NellyKorda. We see their dedication to excellence because we share it. Our signature Celina and Navigation Backpacks are rigorously tested again and again, for your life on the move. #TUMI #TUMIIcons.”

Korda first joined TUMI as its inaugural global golf ambassador in July 2024 and has since become a prominent face of the brand. Fans have often spotted her traveling with TUMI backpacks and luggage during tournaments, but this new cross-sport partnership adds an unexpected twist.

For Norris, the campaign was a natural extension of his ongoing role with TUMI, which he has represented since 2022. Together, the duo brought star power across two elite sports, their preparation and intensity highlighted through sharp visuals and compelling narration. As TUMI celebrates its 50th anniversary, the “Icons Tested” campaign has delivered one of its most ambitious collaborations yet — pairing golf’s brightest star with Formula 1’s rising force.

Adding to the buzz, Korda took to her personal Instagram to share a striking photo from the campaign. Dressed in a brown one-piece and carrying a sleek black TUMI backpack, she effortlessly blended style with the brand’s performance-driven image. Korda, whose net worth is estimated at $12.5 million, has become one of golf’s most marketable athletes, partnering with a wide array of global brands. Her most recent collaboration came in January 2025 with Ernst & Young (EY), adding to an already impressive portfolio that includes TaylorMade, Nike, BMW, Cisco, Delta, and now TUMI.

In her caption, she connected the campaign’s theme to her own journey in golf: “Golf has taught me that strength is found in focus, patience, and the will to keep evolving. Excited to celebrate that drive with @tumitravel in the Icons Tested Campaign #TUMIIcons.” The words resonated deeply, reinforcing her role not only as a champion on the course but also as an ambassador for resilience, growth, and excellence.

Her post quickly caught fans’ attention, earning praise for both her elegance and her fashion sense.

Fans in awe after Nelly Korda brand shoot

At first, it was her sister, Jessica Korda, who wrote, “Call the fire department.. dis bish is on 🔥.” The sisters share a great bond and always support each other. One of the most prominent examples of this was Jessica, who, despite being in a different time zone, was glued to her seat to witness her sister clinch the first professional title. She was awake the whole night and saw Nelly lifting the trophy. Nelly definitely acknowledged that support as she shared, “Walking off the 18th, I saw my friends lined up and my sister was on FaceTime, and I just lost it.”

Further fans wrote, “Nailed it fam ❤️” and “Great Ad ..Really nailed this one.” The video, showcasing the two professionals training hard and performing their drills in an intense environment, left the fans amazed. Korda was seen dribbling the golf ball with her putter, stretching and gasping in the videos.

While another fan joined writing, “Congrats..🔥🔥🔥🔥⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐💯💯💯👏👏👏👏👏👏👍🦁🦁.” Through the collaboration of the two professionals, the brand has launched a new lineup that combines the traits of both. The duo used the Celina Backpack ($350-595) and the Navigation Backpack ($550-750) for the shoot, which will be up for sale under the campaign.

More netizens joined in writing, “This is fireeeee” and “Woww🔥🔥🔥.” The new lineup, apart from the elite performance, promotes the ongoing pursuit of growth and discipline. With the “Icon Tested” campaign, the brand aims to pay tribute to the journeys of its professionals. Along with Nelly Korda, the brand has partnered with Ludvig Aberg, too. The Swede, similar to Korda, has been active in flaunting his TUMI collection when travelling. But the way the LPGA pro gets praise for her brand collaboration posts is unmatched. Earlier, when she posted for the SI Swimsuit, the post got praise from the entire golf community, including Amanda Balionis.

It is surreal that the brand has thought to recognize the efforts of professionals to build a connection. And with the response from fans in the comments sections, it is evident that they are loving the idea and collaboration. What do you think about it? Share with us in the comments below.