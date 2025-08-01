Nelly Korda Makes Public Request 17 Days After New LPGA Commissioner Took Control

What does the LPGA Tour need to grow further? Is a new TV rights deal the key to boosting fan engagement, or does it require more investment? The answers vary, but LPGA pros are brainstorming solutions, especially now that Craig Kessler has joined the Tour as its latest commissioner. Lexi Thompson, for instance, agreed in 2024 that the LPGA has improved its product a lot, but still, “I think we could keep on improving. I think there is a lot more room for improvement.” Her solution, however, lies in highlighting the “stories” of the LPGA pros, getting golf fans emotionally connected to the human nature behind the golf stars.

Although another LPGA pro, Nelly Korda, will agree with Thompson, she also made additional points. Namely, more investment and a TV rights deal (hopefully). Currently, the LPGA lacks its own TV rights contract and its exclusive ESPN + deal with end this season. Aside from that, it partnered with the PGA Tour in 2020 on a joint deal worth $700 million with CBS, NBC, and ESPN, lasting through 2030. The other issue with this TV rights deal is that the schedule frequently shifts between time zones, requiring different broadcast windows, which complicates the establishment of a consistent television viewing schedule.

Currently playing at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Nelly Korda answered the question “What do you think women’s golf maybe needs to take it to that next level?” with “I just think more investment into us, I would say. Network TV, anything that kind of pushes us forward, that’s always going to help. I think we’re trending in a great direction. But kind of in a sense never being content, always trying to push forward.”

This isn’t the first time she has highlighted this issue. Following his 2024 Chevron Championship win, Korda sternly suggested, “We need a stage. We need to be on primetime TV, and we need to showcase the talent we have out here, which is a lot. We need the support from not just the crowds but the television networks.” In fact, in a 2017 ESPN confidential survey of 49 LPGA pros, 20 percent of players thought getting more viewership and overall media coverage also affected bigger issues, like the pay disparity between the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour.

So, the American pro’s points make sense, especially considering a few things. In 2024, for instance, former LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan stated that the Tour was expected to lose $2 million due to its efforts to increase exposure and build the infrastructure necessary to grow its “global fan base.” On the other hand, the circuit also lost a ton of its sponsors ahead of the 2025 season. Think about the Founder’s Cup and its split with its long-time partner, Cognizant, for instance.

But Korda’s complaints do not mean the LPGA hasn’t made any progress. In fact, in May, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) brought heavy investment into women’s golf by becoming the title partner of five events on the Ladies European Tour (LET). And several LPGA stats back this investment. In 2023, for instance, the various LPGA investors and sponsors, as per SponsorUnited, achieved returns of up to 400 percent on their investment. That’s a heavy return on investment.

So, what’s Craig Kessler’s verdict on such issue? In May, before taking hold of the new position at LPGA, he agreed that the current TV landscape posed a great problem and that he would work to bring more rights because “I think any opportunity we have to elevate the sport and to give these incredible female athletes a platform is something we should take very seriously.” It’s only been 17 days since he joined the office, so it is justifiable to give him some more time, especially given that he has already started working to resolve another glaring LPGA issue.

Nelly Korda’s sister’s issues with the LPGA schedule have finally been answered

Jessica Korda has voiced significant concerns about the LPGA’s demanding schedule and its impact on player health, emphasizing the toll it takes on the athletes. “Yeah, I mean, fatigue plays a huge role, right? If you’re tired and whatever, your whole body feels it. And we do play a decent amount,” she said.

The tour’s grueling travel schedule is particularly challenging, with Korda recalling instances where players went from New Jersey to Seattle for a major, and then to Ohio for another event, saying, “Like, we were literally like What’s going on?” Of course, the heavy scheduling is at work behind this fatigue. In 2025 alone, the LPGA features 35 tournaments across 14 states and 12 countries.

So, concerns around the player’s health are justified. And the newly appointed LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler acknowledged the scheduling issues and emphasized the need for change. Recognizing the challenges, he said, “Two, this is a member-based organization, and delivering for our players and for our professionals is critical.”

He added, “If we can continue to optimize the schedule, play elevated courses, be thoughtful about the routing so we’re not whipsawing our players all across the country and the world, what a home run that would be,” highlighting the potential benefits of a more thoughtful approach to scheduling. Of course, the change is necessary; after all, it can lead to subpar performances on the game’s biggest stages. And that’s what we don’t want.

So, in conclusion, without a sustainable schedule that considers player health, the league risks undermining these achievements and the overall quality of the sport.