Nelly Korda Gives Rising Golf Star, 13, a Day to Remember After Engagement to Fiance Casey Gunderson

For 13-year-old Alicia Ludi, it was supposed to be a fun shot against the pros; it ended with a personal message from her idol that changed everything. The Australian PGA Championship delivered an unforgettable moment this week. Ludi stepped into the spotlight, keeping behind the pros. The teenage golfer from Sanctuary Cove Golf Club shocked the crowd with her final shot. But before she aimed for the thousand-dollar win, she received a beautiful surprise. And that too from Nelly Korda!

For many spectators, the Beat The Pro Challenge is just a lighthearted break in the action. It’s an event where amateurs get the chance to swing alongside seasoned professionals. But as little Alicia approached the tee, there was a quiet confidence about her, the kind that made people stop and pay attention. And to hype up the already strong contender, her idol, Nelly Korda, sent the amateur golfer an extremely special message.

Just minutes before Ludi took the winning shot, an interviewer caught up with the young Aussie star. And while talking to her, he revealed one of the most special surprises for the rising golf talent. The host revealed how Nelly Korda has herself recorded some heartfelt words for Ludi. Nelly Korda wished the Australian golfer the best and stated, “Hi Alicia, I was pumped to hear that I’m your favorite golfer. I just wanted to wish you luck in your Beat the Pro challenge today and also in your golf career.”

Korda further added, “Golf is an amazing sport that creates so many fun and unique memories, and this is a prime example of one. So have fun and good luck.” Immediately after Korda’s message was conveyed to the little girl from Australia, she was asked, “How does that feel?” The 13-year-old girl, who was on cloud nine hearing those words from Korda, replied, “It feels amazing to be able to hear that from Nelly Korda because she’s been my idol for like a really long time.”

The host further shared with Ludi how Korda had just announced her engagement that morning. Hearing the news, Ludi said, “Congratulations, Nelly, I hope you have the best. Thank you.” Alicia took the shot with poise and ease. And unlike the three pros who missed, she landed her shot on the green, securing her thousand-dollar victory.

Now that she has toppled the pros, she was asked whether she would be going to QSchool now. To that, Ludi calmly replied, “Maybe.” Her win indeed feels like the first chapter of a larger story waiting to unfold. While Ludi celebrated a career-defining moment, her idol, Nelly Korda, was celebrating a life-changing one of her own, having just announced her engagement

Nelly Korda makes a surprise Black Friday announcement

As it turns out, apart from being a champion-level golfer, Korda is also good at guiding budding stars to perfect their game. However, come this year’s Black-Friday, the US golfer proved that she is great at delivering surprises too. Taking to her Instagram on November 28, 2025, the 15-time LPGA Tour champion announced that she was now engaged.

This was a bonus for her fans to cheer about. After all, the 27-year-old has just wrapped up her LPGA season, and it was quite a decent one for Korda. Wrapping up her ninth season, Korda clinched a solo third finish at the CME Group Tour Championship on November 23, 2025.

Coming back to her special announcement, Korda uploaded a carousel of pictures on Instagram. The pictures showed Korda and her fiancé, Casey Gunderson, enjoying moments from their engagement photoshoot session. As per the information, Outer-Banks-based photographer, Kasey Powell, was the man behind the lens.

The couple posed for several affectionate and heartwarming photos. Korda captioned her post, “In this life… & the next” along with an emoji of a ring. Surely, this marks the beginning of a new chapter in Korda’s life. And as she continues to champion life as an elite golfer, fans will now be excited to see a different side of the golfer as a loving wife soon.