Nelly Korda & 1-Year-Old Nephew Share a Lot in Common as Older Sister Jessica Offers Details

Even with tournaments and travel keeping them apart, the Korda siblings know how to keep family close. From shared laughs to playful moments over favorite hobbies, it turns out Nelly has more in common with the little ones in the family than anyone might expect.

After the heartbreak of losing her# 1 spot; following a T36 finish at the AIG Women’s Open on July 31, 2025, and earlier results of T43 at the Amundi Evian Championship and 5th at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open; Nelly Korda has taken a brief break from golf, skipping events for the past two weeks.

She’s making the most of this time away, spending quality moments with her family and even hitting the course with her brother, Sebastian. It’s exactly the kind of support and joy you need when life knocks you back a little, having loved ones around to lift you up and remind you what really matters.

And then Jessica stepped in, too. Recently, Jessica Korda shared a heartfelt story on Instagram that perfectly captured the playful bond within the Korda family, “Dude loves Legos just like his teta @NellyKorda and uncle @SebastianKorda.” Little Grayson, just 1.6 years old, is already showing signs of sharing hobbies that run in the family, a fun new insight into Nelly’s lighter side.

The bond between Nelly Korda and her nephew Grayson is undeniable. On his first birthday, Nelly shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a photo of her carrying him, writing, “I’ll carry you around forever if you want.” The simple promise radiated warmth and love, showing a side of Nelly that goes far beyond golf.

That playful side isn’t reserved for her nephew; her sister Jessica often shares lighthearted glimpses of it, too. Just two weeks ago, for Nelly’s birthday, Jessica posted a photo of her perched on a children’s rocking horse, knees nearly at her ears, grinning like a kid at play. She captioned it, “Happy birthday to this goober we love you,” blending gentle teasing with affection. It was a reminder that, despite her intense on-course demeanor, Nelly knows how to have fun.

Off the course, that sisterly bond has been just as important as any swing or putt. Losing her No. 1 ranking wasn’t Nelly’s first setback. At the U.S. Women’s Open, she came agonizingly close to victory, a result that stung deeply. “I’m so lucky to have Jess,” Nelly said, crediting her sister for making the sometimes lonely life of a pro golfer more comfortable. “I had Jess out there… that transition was so easy.” With Jessica by her side, the demands of tournaments, travel, and even meeting new people felt less daunting; proving that some of the most meaningful wins happen far from the scorecard.

But Jessica isn’t just a cheerleader for her sister Nelly off the course; she’s been a strong advocate for her on it as well.

Jessica Korda Has Nelly’s Back On and Off the Course

Lately, Jessica Korda has been speaking out about the grueling LPGA schedule and what it does to players’ fatigue, injuries, and nonstop travel. “Yeah, I mean, fatigue plays a huge role, right? If you’re tired, your whole body feels it. And we do play a decent amount,” she said, giving a real look at the pressure players deal with. She even described weeks where players might finish an event in New Jersey, fly to Seattle for a major the next week, and then head straight to Ohio for another tournament. “Like, we were literally like, What’s going on?” Jessica added, showing just how intense life on tour can be.

Her honesty caught attention. LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler has since promised to tackle the scheduling headaches, looking at travel, timing between events, and course selection to cut down on the “whipsawing” players face. While these changes will help everyone on tour, it was Jessica’s bold advocacy coming from her own experience alongside her sister that really pushed the issue into the spotlight. Jessica’s support goes beyond talking. She’s always been there for Nelly on tour, helping her handle the mental and physical grind of professional golf. With Jess by her side, tournaments and travel feel a lot less overwhelming, and Nelly knows she’s never facing it alone.

As Nelly takes this well-deserved break, she’s spending time with her family, recharging both on and off the course. With family by her side, Nelly is setting herself up to return stronger, ready to take on whatever the LPGA throws her way.