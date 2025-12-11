Nelly Korda Releases Statement After New Commissioner Hinted at More PGA Tour, LPGA Crossovers

Essentials Inside The Story This article focuses on Nelly Korda's opinion about mixed team events. It also features a segment wherein Korda explains what the ideal method to follow in such events.

The landscape of professional golf is shifting. And this time, the momentum is seemingly coming from voices within the game itself. Mixed-team formats have recently started to gain popularity and calls from stars like Nelly Korda and her peers regarding the same have only grown louder. Recently, Nelly Korda yet again reflected on the importance of such a step. And seemingly, the LPGA, too, has begun to embrace a more collaborative future.

The message became clearer when CEO Craig Kessler sat down with Gary Williams, where the latter reflected on a clear vision. That is, if the players and fans want more mixed events, the LPGA is ready to deliver. Recent decisions, alongside the CEO’s claims, have also been reflecting that mindset. Notably, Nelly Korda elaborated on the pros of such a step from the LPGA authorities.

The exemption granted to Kai Trump at The ANNIKA turned out to be controversial. However, it still unraveled the LPGA’s willingness to take bold steps in the near future. And now, with the Grant Thornton Invitational knocking, that same energy is building again. Nelly Korda sat for the pre-tournament press meet of the Grant Thornton Invitational. When she was asked about her opinion on “how important this opportunity is for both the LPGA and PGA TOURs to partner up like this,” Korda said that it is an ideal way to grow the game.

Imago Golf: Solheim Cup-Europe at USA Sep 15, 2024; Gainesville, Virginia, USA; Nelly Korda of Team USA waves as she walks the bridge to the 12th green during single matches against Team Europe during the Solheim Cup 2024 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Gainesville Robert Trent Jones Golf Club Virginia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xAaronxDosterx 20240915_add_db4_163

The 27-year-old American golfer shared, “Yeah, the best way to grow the game is for us to come together and lift each other up, support each other. That’s what this tournament does. At the end of the day, it showcases the best women and men coming together and having fun and playing something different, something that we don’t get to do every single day.” She further added, “At the end of the day, I mean, I think that just brings so much excitement kind of to what the normal golf fans usually see week in and week out.”

The two-time major champion would be appearing at the Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon. Notably, she will partner Denny McCarthy for the Invitational over the upcoming weekend from December 12-14. Sharing his excitement to play alongside Nelly, McCarthy shared, “Anytime you get a chance to play with Nelly, I was looking forward to the opportunity. We had a great time three years ago. Our caddies have become good friends through that event, through that year that we played, and they’re even staying together this week. We’re kind of getting the band back together.”

As the duo aims to pull off a strong performance on the fairways, Korda has shared what she believes to be the key to performing in team events.

Nelly Korda reveals key to excelling in team events before Grant Thornton Invitational

The Grant Thornton Invitational began in 2023 as a mixed event. The event would kick off on December 12 with a scramble format, where both players take their shots, and they pick the best one, following which both play from there. The second round would be played in foursomes while they would take alternate shots. The third round would be the modified four-ball. As she looks to top the leaderboard alongside Denny McCarthy, Korda has shared the top trick to being the best in team events.

Getty THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS – APRIL 27: Nelly Korda of the United States plays her shot from the second tee during the final round of The Chevron Championship 2025 at The Club at Carlton Woods on April 27, 2025 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

“For me, it’s like whenever you play in team competitions, I’ve been lucky enough to get to do that a couple times throughout my career. It’s just never saying sorry”, said Korda. Further explaining her take, the American LPGA icon added, “You know that everyone’s going to hit bad shots, everyone’s going to hit good shots, but not to get too mad on yourself when you’re not playing well, and just know that your partner has your back. So, not saying sorry, saying: ‘You got this!’”

Nelly Korda is looking forward to enjoying a “fun week” at Tiburon. After more than two decades, this revived mixed-team competition indeed signals something bigger.