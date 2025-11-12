brand-logo
Nelly Korda Reveals Loyal Friends Who Never Leave Her Side During Tournaments: ‘My Homies’

ByAbhijit Raj

Nov 12, 2025 | 8:30 AM EST

The world No. 2 golfer steps onto the course looking every bit the champion. Fifteen LPGA Tour wins, over $13 million in career earnings, and a major championship trophy. But inside Nelly Korda‘s golf bag sits something unexpected—a collection of stuffed animals she calls her “friends.”

Horvat’s channel boasts 1.53 million subscribers, challenged Korda to a match at Concession Golf Club. During the round, he spotted something unusual peeking out of her bag. “What are these things in your golf bag?” he asked. Korda’s response was immediate and heartfelt.

“They’re my friends. I’ve just collected them over the years. Like, I got this from a fan. I got this from a pro-am partner the week I won in Taiwan,” said Korda during a November 11, 2025. Each stuffed animal carries its own story.

One came from a fan at a tournament. Another arrived from a pro-am partner during her breakthrough week at the 2018 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship—her maiden LPGA Tour victory. She defended that title in 2019, cementing her place among golf’s elite. The most meaningful piece might be her Czech cartoon character. Korda grew up watching Krteček, a beloved Czech cartoon from the 1950s featuring a cheerful little mole. Now her nephew Greyson, born to sister Jessica in early 2024, loves the same show.

“This was my favorite cartoon growing up. It’s called Krteček. It’s a Czech cartoon. And now my sister’s son, Grayson, loves the cartoon.”

The connection spans three generations of the Korda family. Then there are the lions—multiple stuffed lions from friends over the years. Korda explained that she has always loved animals, so friends keep adding to her collection.

“Little memories along the way,” Korda noted. “So, I always have my friends with me.” Horvat immediately understood the significance. “So, you’re never by yourself,” he observed. “I got my homies,” Korda confirmed with a smile.

This wasn’t Korda’s only candid revelation with Horvat. She previously discussed her dependence on caddie Jason McDede in another video collaboration. These YouTube partnerships, increasingly popular among LPGA stars, create unprecedented access for fans. Traditional golf coverage rarely captures such personal moments.

Nelly Korda’s dominance meets her sentimental side

The contrast couldn’t be sharper. Currently ranked No. 2 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, Korda spent over 100 cumulative weeks as world No. 1. She dominated 2024 with seven LPGA Tour victories and $4.4 million in earnings. Through November 2025, she has earned over $2.17 million, with four top-5 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Yet this fierce competitor carries childhood memories everywhere she goes. The stuffed animals aren’t just decorations—they’re comfort objects connecting her to family, fans, and formative experiences. It’s a balance that might explain her mental strength under pressure.

“Every day’s a clean slate,” Korda once said about her mental preparation. “You don’t know what’s going to happen, you don’t know what you’re going to shoot and the best you can do is go in with a good mindset.”

Apparently, that good mindset includes traveling with friends—the stuffed kind. Most tour professionals obsess over equipment specifications and swing mechanics. Korda packs memories alongside her TaylorMade clubs. While competitors fill their bags with backup wedges and training aids, she creates space for a Czech cartoon mole and gift lions.

The approach works spectacularly. Her 15 career wins prove sentimentality doesn’t soften competitive edge. Maybe carrying pieces of home actually strengthens it. After all, golf’s mental game often determines who becomes a champion from those who are contenders.

So what’s really inside a champion’s golf bag? For Korda, it’s not just clubs and balls—it’s friendship, family, and the reminder that she’s never truly alone out there.

