Nelly Korda Reveals Wanting to Hit Jessica Korda in Hilarious Confession at Evian Championship

The Korda sisters are back on the golf course together. But this time, they are not both golfers on the course. While Nelly Korda is taking part in the Amundi Evian Championship in a bid to claim her third major title, Jessica Korda will be right beside her, calling the shots as part of the broadcast team that is covering the fourth major of the LPGA Season.

The older sister was part of the on-course commentary team and was closely following her younger sister’s group, which included former Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier and Japanese golfer Chisato Iwai. Jessica Korda had taken an indefinite leave from golf after incurring an injury and later becoming a mom to Greyson DelPrete. However, she seemed to settle into her new role well, despite a few close misses, courtesy of her sibling.

The duo met at the end of the day to discuss the first round. “I was to ask as well if it makes you nervous that I’m commentating on your group. You did almost hit me a couple times when you missed fairways today.” Jessica Korda asked. The six-time PGA Tour winner was almost hit by two drives on consecutive holes, the 14th and 15th, by her sister.“Maybe you should have stayed in the fairway and I would’ve hit you.” The younger Korda replied in typical sibling fashion.

Jessica Korda was sitting under the shade next to the hole at the 14th tee, and Korda’s ball had landed a bit to her left side and rolled into the green. The World No.1 made par at the hole before nearly landing another shot on her sister at the next tee. She did, however, make a birdie at the 15th hole.

Despite the quip, Nelly Korda reassured her sister that her presence was an important factor for her, especially as she aims to break her LPGA Tour duck this season.“I love having you out there. It’s nice. It’s like a little comfort blanket to have you out there. Hopefully I have you for the rest of the week.” The World No.1 expressed her feelings. She had previously revealed that having Jessica around this far from home is amazing for her.

“Yeah, I love having her at events and obviously her being on the other side of the ropes and commentating is a little new for her, but I think it’s exciting, and for her stepping outside of her comfort zone and trying something different is fun.” The two-time Major winner had stated before the event. Jessica’s presence is proving to be fortuitous for the 15-time LPGA Tour winner.

Despite the scares on the 14th and 15th holes, Nelly Korda has produced remarkable golf to stay in the hunt for the trophy. She carded six birdies and is currently at T7, just two strokes off the lead.

The precariously poised Amundi Evian Championship

The Evian Resort Golf Club is seeing some heavy competition this time around. The first day was a belter with five players finishing the day with a tie for first place. Leona Maguire, Jennifer Kupcho, Andrea Lee, Gabriela Ruffels, and Grace Kim share the lead with a score of 6 under par. Right below them, with five under par, is 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner Minjee Lee.

Then comes another set of nine players who are tied at 4 under par. This list includes Korda, Chinese golfer Liu Mary, Indian golfer Aditi Ashok, Japanese golfer Mao Saigo, South African golfer Casandra Alexander, German golfer Helen Briem, and South Korean Hye-jin Choi. Defending champion Ayaka Furue and recent LPGA Tour winner Lee So-mi (who won the Dow championship with Im Jin-Hee) are also at 4 under par. The top 56 golfers are separated by just six strokes at the French golf course.

Who do you have winning the coveted major this time around? Will the LPGA streak of a new winner at every event this season be maintained in France?