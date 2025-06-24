Nelly Korda’s Complaint Goes Unaddressed as PGA of America & $36 Billion Giant Join Forces

The PGA of America is under heavy scrutiny, and you’ll understand why soon enough. So, as we all know, the conditions at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were far from ideal — strong winds, sweltering heat, and slow play that had even the likes of Nelly Korda fuming. The LPGA Tour’s growth is being hindered by some major shortcomings, and it’s not just about the weather. The lack of basic amenities for players, like a gym on site, is a glaring issue that’s making life tough for these golfers. But that’s not even the tip of the iceberg.

The TV coverage. Despite a whopping $12 million purse, the broadcast situation is far from ideal, with many feeling that the tour isn’t getting the spotlight it deserves. It’s not just the players who are feeling the pinch; the slow pace of play is a major concern, with Korda describing it as “ridiculous”. With all these issues piling up, you’d think the PGA of America would be working overtime to fix them. But ignoring all that, they have decided to focus on signing yet another deal.

Per the latest reports by SBJ, the PGA of America has taken flight with a new deal, partnering with American Airlines as its official airline. Under the guidance of the new CEO, Brian Rolapp, his partnership will run through 2027 and will cover major events like the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup, as well as PGA Hope. AAdvantage credit card members will enjoy exclusive perks and hospitality at PGA events.

American Airlines will also be the presenting sponsor of The Secretary’s Cup, a 9-hole match featuring 12 PGA Hope teams during PGA Championship week. This deal was crafted with the help of Genesco Sports Enterprises, America’s longtime sports-marketing agency. While financial details aren’t public, the partnership is set to bring exciting opportunities to both the PGA and American Airlines, a $36 billion giant in the industry.

With American Airlines also being named the North American airline supplier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this deal further solidifies their presence in major sporting events. Interestingly, this comes hot on the heels of the PGA Tour’s recent partnership with Delta Air Lines.

PGA Tour’s deal with Delta Air Lines

Earlier this year, in March, the PGA TOUR and Delta Air Lines shook the golf world, announcing a multi-year partnership that makes Delta the Official Global Airline of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Former PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan beamed with excitement, saying, “We’re thrilled to have Delta Air Lines aboard… Golf and travel have always been inextricably connected, and we look forward to partnering with Delta on tailored experiences.”

This deal brings together two global powerhouses that share a passion for world-class excellence and premium experiences. Delta CEO Ed Bastian noted, “Delta and the PGA TOUR are two global organizations focused on best-in-class performance, a spirit of continuous improvement, and the power of the experience economy.” Through Delta’s SkyMiles Experiences platform, golf fans will unlock access to exclusive PGA TOUR experiences and enjoy PGA TOUR content from the sky with Delta’s industry-leading inflight entertainment.

Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships, added, “We’re delighted to add Delta and its premier travel offerings as a PGA TOUR marketing partner… We know they can count on Delta’s first-class customer service to get them there.” With this partnership, the PGA TOUR is taking its fan experience to new heights. So, with this deal secured, will the PGA of America finally take a look at the conditions at the LPGA circuit? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!