Nelly Korda’s Sister Jessica Breaks Silence on Misconception About Her Life Amidst Lengthy LPGA Hiatus

Jessica Korda has been noticeably absent from the LPGA Tour since 2023, first because of a nagging back injury and now due to the joys and demands of motherhood. While fans have been constantly wondering about her return, Jessica Korda is setting the record straight about what life looks like for her these days, and it’s far from idle. On Thursday, Jessica Korda took to Instagram to share a photodump of heartwarming moments.

From a sunny day at the zoo to quiet moments in the park and even a tiny tricycle ride, the pictures captured the beautiful moments of mom life. Jessica shared pictures with her 18-month-old son, Greyson. Her caption read —“‘Jess, what do you do all day?’ I’m truly having the time of my life. We are so dang busy, this is all in a day’s work – and it’s so damn fun 🤩.” Her post was more than just sharing glimpses of her time with her son. It was a gentle correction to the common misconception that she’s simply ‘away’ from the game, waiting out her return. In truth, Jessica Korda has been busy building a life that now orbits around her son Greyson, and her joy is unmistakable.

The last 18 months have seen Jessica take a step back from the LPGA Tour, not just due to injury, but to embrace motherhood fully. Jessica Korda and her partner, Johnny DelPrete, announced the birth of their son, Greyson John DelPrete, back on February 3, 2024. And since then, nearly every post features her son, whether they’re traveling, walking hand-in-hand, or simply lounging at home.

One touching post last month showed the two strolling together with the caption — “Exactly who I’m meant to be. Exactly where I’m meant to be.” It seemed that even then, Jessica Korda was trying to clear the air about her return not with a bold announcement, but through subtle moments that reflect where her priorities currently lie. It’s clear that Jessica has found peace and purpose in this new phase of life. But that doesn’t mean golf is out of the picture. It’s actually far from it.

In June, she joined the broadcast team at Oakmont as an on-course analyst for the U.S. Open, mingling with fellow players and even sharing a laugh with Patrick Cantlay during one of the rounds. More recently, she was spotted at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, where she was on commentary duty for none other than her sister, Nelly Korda. Jessica posted a picture in full headset gear, writing —“Taking a walk around Evian tomorrow with a mic in hand 💕.” But her frequent appearances on the course are keeping fans on the edge of their seats as they are eager to see her play soon.

Jessica Korda’s comeback

In December last year, Jessica Korda herself hinted at eyeing a comeback in 2026. “I’m definitely itching to be able to play again, how much, I’m not so sure. I’ll take 2025 to assess and then per our maternity, 2026 is kind of what we’re shooting for,” she revealed last year. Jessica’s career was on a steady rise, with six LPGA Tour titles to her name, before a persistent back injury in early 2023 sidelined her. Despite extensive rehab, she admitted that her condition didn’t improve as hoped. “Committing countless hours of treatment at home and on the road, the pain is not improving,” she shared at the time.

But as months are passing by, fans are becoming more and more anxious about Jessica Korda’s return date. While she hasn’t committed to a specific return date, fans have recently spotted signs that she’s easing back into golf. Her last win was at the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (now Hilton Grand Vacations), where she edged out Danielle Kang in a playoff. Since turning professional in 2010, Korda has had several top 10 finishes in majors, her best being a tied runner-up finish at the 2022 Chevron Championship. Over the past two weeks, she’s posted clips from the driving range—hitting balls, working on putting drills, and beginning to find her groove again. These glimpses offer hope that a comeback, while still uncertain, is slowly brewing.