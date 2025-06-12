Nelly Korda’s Sister Jessica, Returns To Spotlight as USGA Entrusts Her with New Role Amid LPGA Setback

It was in January 2020 when we saw the Korda sisters grace the cover of a Golf Digest magazine, titled “Keeping up with the Kordas.” Hailing from a family of athletes, it was clear then that they were here to take the golfing world by storm. At the time, Nelly Korda had three LPGA wins since turning pro in 2017, and Jessica Korda was already a seasoned star with five victories to her name. But oh! How quickly things changed. While Nelly Korda exploded onto the scene in 2021 with a career-defining season, Jessica Korda had to stop playing indefinitely, citing a back injury. But Jessica Korda’s recent appearance at Oakmont is making us wonder — Is she making a comeback on the golf course in a new light?

Jessica Korda’s career seemed promising with six wins on tour and was headed in the right direction, until a persistent back injury in early 2023 ruined her rhythm on the course. Korda added that while she was in constant rehab, there were no promising signs of return despite “committing countless hours of treatment at home and on the road, the pain is not improving.”

Additionally, Korda announced her pregnancy later that year, which further extended her time away from the tour, but is targeting to return to the tour in 2026. “I’m definitely itching to be able to play again, how much, I’m not so sure. I’ll take 2025 to assess and then per our maternity, 2026 is kind of what we’re shooting for,” the new mom said while slowly integrating golf back into her life.

While she is often seen supporting her younger sister, Nelly Korda, on and off the course, and has appeared on TV to cover special events, Jessica Korda, however, was spotted at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, giving a run-through of the course and embracing a new role.

Korda was seen walking the 17th hole with Patrick Cantlay on Wednesday and discussing shot strategy for the penultimate hole. Both Korda and Cantlay are brand ambassadors of Cisco, which is the official technology partner for the U.S. Open. In a short clip shared on golf.com’s official Instagram handle, we see Korda asking Cantlay about his strategy for the par-4 17th. “I’d probably hit driver most of the time. Unless it was really down wind or really into the wind. You could hit a 3-wood if it gets to the right number, or if driver might not be able to cover that left side,” Cantlay declared that he will plan to hit his driver on most days, but not mindlessly.

They continued to speak on Cantlay’s game plan and his strategy to use a more feel-based approach when it came to his shots on the course. Cantlay also added that his favourite course to host the U.S. Open is not Oakmont, but rather Pebble Beach, and we probably know why. While the two continued their candid chat, Jessica Korda seemed to be enjoying her new role on the course, and we could get used to her giving us more insights into a golf course when she has time away from her mom duties.

Jessica Korda on her comeback

This is not the first time we’ve seen her in a role beyond a golf player, as she’s often appeared on TV as part of the broadcasting team, her recent one being at the Grant Thornton Invitational in December 2024. Her involvement in roles beyond just playing competitive golf highlights her enduring connection and passion for the sport.

As she navigates her path back to competitive golf, Jessica Korda has often asked her younger sister for help to talk fundamentals and to help her get over the rustiness after the long layoff. She is often seen posting swing videos, practising alongside her son, but feels that she needs to continue to work on her physical health if she wants to make a comeback.

“It’s been a year and some months that I didn’t hit any golf balls at all. It’s tough, my shoulder hurt, my forearm, my wrist, my glute muscles, that I hadn’t guess activated in that way such a long time,” Korda confessed when she made her appearance on TV in December. While we’re hoping for her comeback in 2026, her priority remains her son, and her patience continues to be tested as she is trying to balance life on and off the golf course.