Nelly Korda’s Strong Stance on Tiger Woods’ $500M League Stays Put Amid New Season’s Announcement

The Women’s Team Golf League (WTGL) will begin its first season in November, and its winter campaign will run through December. But before that, on Monday, the league unveiled its inaugural team rosters, officially putting names to the franchises that will headline its debut. Yet one notable name was absent: four-time major champion Nelly Korda.

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“The WTGL Golf League has announced the makeup of its 5 founding teams ahead of their upcoming inaugural season,” NUCLR reported on X. “The most notable absence is Nelly Korda, who has not signed up to compete in the virtual golf league.”

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In January 2026, Korda expressed “mixed feelings” about the league. Although she praised the opportunity it creates for women’s golf, she questioned why it will not feature men and women competing together. The 28-year-old called that separation a “huge and unbelievable miss,” arguing that a mixed-gender competition with equal prize money could have been revolutionary and offered an unparalleled way to grow the game.

Korda said she is still weighing the time commitment before deciding whether to participate. But from her absence from the team, it appears the four-time major winner hasn’t decided. However, even though Korda isn’t competing, several big names from the LPGA Tour will tee off in the league.

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Team Players

Atlanta Drive Nataliya Guseva, Charley Hull, Andrea Lee, Minjee Lee, Yuka Saso

Boston Common Celine Boutier, Chizzy Iwai, Megan Khang, Lottie Woad, Ina Yoon

Los Angeles Golf Club Aki Iwai, Alison Lee, Gaby Lopez, Kiara Romero, Michelle Wie West

Motor City Golf Club Brooke Henderson, Jeeno Thitikul, Lexi Thompson, Ruoning Yin, Albane Valenzuela

New York Golf Club Linn Grant, Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, Yana Wilson, Rose Zhang

Korda’s absence from the WTGL rosters comes after she finished tied for 50th at last week’s FM Championship. Still, that result hardly reflects the season the 28-year-old has put together. Korda has already collected four victories in 2026, including two major championships, establishing herself as one of the most dominant players on the LPGA Tour this season.

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Regardless, the WTGL, of course, is a new high-tech indoor team golf league created by TMRW Sports. The company was founded by sports executive Mike McCarley, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy, in partnership with the LPGA Tour. It features five founding franchises backed by prominent sports owners and investment groups.

Analysts put each franchise’s value at around $20 million, while TMRW Sports, the league’s parent company, achieved a valuation of nearly $500 million after its Series A funding round. Interestingly, while the women’s version of the tournament is just making its debut, the men’s version has already wrapped up its first season.

The men’s TGL made its debut in January last year at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The men’s TGL originally launched in 2024, but venue damage delayed it. Meanwhile, the opening match saw The Bay Golf Club defeat New York Golf Club 9–2 and become the league’s first champions. So, it would be interesting to see how the women’s version unfolds.