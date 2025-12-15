Nelly Korda’s Teammate Can’t Hide ‘Frustration’ After Grant Thornton Invitational Loss

The “Queen of Bradenton” just cannot seem to win in her own backyard. For the third straight year, Nelly Korda and Co. left Tiburón Golf Club empty-handed. Korda and Denny McCarthy started Sunday three shots behind the leaders and played an impressive 9-under 63 to close the show, but the math just did not work out. The winning duo of Andrew Novak and Lauren Coughlin matched their score shot-for-shot. So, Korda and McCarthy finished exactly where they started: three shots back.

After a winless season, they did not come to Florida just to sign hats and take selfies. So, the polite mask slipped off during their post-round interviews when Denny McCarthy did not mince words about their “almost” Sunday performance. “I’ll start. I think right now we’re both a little frustrated just because we’re both very competitive and like to win. We know we probably left some shots out there, “McCarthy said.

“But playing with her is always a treat. I like her caddie a lot, Jay. He’s great. My caddie gets along with him great. Just so much fun being out there with them and competing. Her game is phenomenal. I learned a lot three years ago, I continue to learn a lot from her playing with her the last three days. We just had a lot of fun.”