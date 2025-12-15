brand-logo
Nelly Korda’s Teammate Can’t Hide ‘Frustration’ After Grant Thornton Invitational Loss

ByMd Saife Fida

Dec 14, 2025 | 7:17 PM EST

The “Queen of Bradenton” just cannot seem to win in her own backyard. For the third straight year, Nelly Korda and Co. left Tiburón Golf Club empty-handed. Korda and Denny McCarthy started Sunday three shots behind the leaders and played an impressive 9-under 63 to close the show, but the math just did not work out. The winning duo of Andrew Novak and Lauren Coughlin matched their score shot-for-shot. So, Korda and McCarthy finished exactly where they started: three shots back.

After a winless season, they did not come to Florida just to sign hats and take selfies. So, the polite mask slipped off during their post-round interviews when Denny McCarthy did not mince words about their “almost” Sunday performance. “I’ll start. I think right now we’re both a little frustrated just because we’re both very competitive and like to win. We know we probably left some shots out there, “McCarthy said.

“But playing with her is always a treat. I like her caddie a lot, Jay. He’s great. My caddie gets along with him great. Just so much fun being out there with them and competing. Her game is phenomenal. I learned a lot three years ago, I continue to learn a lot from her playing with her the last three days. We just had a lot of fun.”

