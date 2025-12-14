brand-logo
Nelly Korda Says Her Father Is 'Carrying the Team' Ahead of PNC Championship

Dec 14, 2025

2025 could be a year for some, but not for Nelly Korda. The golfer who saw an unprecedented high in 2024, with seven wins and a top of the world rank, has finished the season without a win. There were several near-misses, but the trophy remained elusive. Finishing T2 (agonizingly close, yet again!) on the Grant Thornton Invitational, Korda has one last event to complete before heading off for a rest. And this time, she has put the entire burden of winning on her partner.

Speaking at the post-match presser, Nelly Korda expressed her excitement for the upcoming PNC Championship. “Yeah, it’s fun…I’m playing with my dad next week, so that’s always so much fun,” she smiles. But on the same note, a little funny skepticism surrounds her face. When asked if Petr Korda, her dad, has been brushing up on his golf skills, Korda’s reply said a lot.

“I don’t know, I haven’t seen it. Hopefully good. I mean, he’s carrying the team.”

