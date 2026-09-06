Nelly Korda Seeks Fans’ Help as She Shares a Glimpse into Her Wedding Planning With Her Ex-CFB Fiancé

Nelly Korda is getting ready for her wedding to Ex-CFB Fiancé Casey Gunderson. The World No. 1 recently asked her Instagram followers to share their favorite wedding vendors, showing that the planning for her big day has started.

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Korda’s Story kept things simple and a little chaotic, exactly how wedding planning tends to go. “Girls, drop your favorite vendors 🤝😅❤️,” she wrote in the Instagram story, opening the floor to recommendations.

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She asked her followers for ideas on wedding decor, save-the-date invites, save-the-date ideas, and even an electric violinist for the ceremony. She ended the post with, “Help…. 😂🫣.”

Nelly Korda and Gunderson have known each other for years. They went to high school together at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, but they did not start dating until they reconnected in 2024. The couple kept their relationship mostly private until November 28, 2025, when Korda announced their engagement on Instagram. She shared several photos, including one with a fake newspaper headline that said, “We’re Getting Married! Love Is in the Air.”

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Korda kept the caption short: “In this life… & the next.” Her sister, former LPGA player Jessica Korda, also joked in the comments, “Sorry boys, she’s off the market.”

The proposal had some traditional touches that Korda has spoken warmly about. The day before proposing on a beach, Gunderson reportedly visited her parents, Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová Korda, with fruit-filled dumplings and asked them for their blessing.

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Nelly Korda later praised him, saying, “He knows what he’s doing.” After winning the U.S. Women’s Open in June 2026, she shared more details about the proposal with Access Hollywood. She said Gunderson surprised her completely. He also put thought into her engagement ring, adding both of their birthstones to the band.

Meanwhile, away from the spotlight, Gunderson has a sports background. He grew up in Sarasota, Florida, with his three sisters, Ashley, Amber, and Reese, and his brother, Christopher. His parents are Darlene and Randy Gunderson. Gunderson played wide receiver at IMG Academy, where he first met Korda. He later joined Bryant University to continue playing football. However, he had limited playing time and appeared in only four games during his four years there. All four games came in his junior season in 2016.

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After graduating in 2018, Gunderson moved into the business world. He eventually became vice president of Florida Engineering, a company connected to his family. Despite his sports background and high-profile engagement to Korda, he keeps a low profile and does not appear to have active public accounts on Instagram or X.

However, ever since their engagement, Gunderson has become an important part of Korda’s life away from golf. The couple has shared more photos, and he has also appeared more often on her social media. Korda has spoken highly of him, saying, “Everyone loves him. My parents adore him.” She also called him “amazing” and said he is her biggest support and always stands by her.

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Korda’s wedding planning comes at a busy time. She is currently in the Netherlands preparing for the 2026 Solheim Cup, one of the biggest events on her schedule. A recent post from the NellyLegion fan account shared an Instagram Story from teammate Megan Khang. It showed the U.S. team spending time together in Amsterdam before the event. The caption said, “🇺🇸☕️ Good energy in Amsterdam with the squad. 😝 Nelly, pre Java.”

The post gave fans a small look at the team’s bond before the matches begin. While Korda is focused on the Solheim Cup, she is also starting to plan her wedding. This week, she is preparing for both the competition and her next big step with Gunderson.