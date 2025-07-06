Nelly Korda Sends Desperate ‘Help’ Plea to Delta After Post-Flight Crisis

Ingrid Lindblad’s 2023 Q-School got off to a rough start when her suitcase was stolen at the airport. As she explained in 2023, “So actually, flying over here my suitcase was stolen at the airport.” Delta had sent her bag on an earlier flight while she was still in Atlanta, and she tracked it leaving the airport via AirTag. The mishap forced her to waste valuable time filing police reports during a crucial week. Now, it seems Delta has worried another pro golfer, with Nelly Korda joining on the list.

Currently absent from the LPGA scene following her rather moderate finish at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (T19), the World No. 1 seems to be enjoying her time off from her golf duties. However, not without some hiccups along the way. What hiccups? Well, for one thing, her luggage went missing after she traveled on her sponsored airline.

In 2023, Delta Air Lines and top-ranked LPGA pro Nelly Korda joined hands for a multi-year relationship. At that time, the Delta S.V.P. – Chief Communications Officer Tim Mapes said of the collaboration, “Nelly’s dedication to the game and desire to be the best is exactly what we are all about at Delta.” Skip two years, and Korda has sent out a desperate plea to her sponsor after losing all of her luggage.

In her recent Instagram story, Korda said, “And all of my bags are lost! @delta plz help 🥲.” As per her earlier update, the luggage included three three trolley bags, one backpack, and her golf bag. In that Instagram update, the American said, “And yes, every bag is overweight 😅,” “Packing light? Idk her!” and “One month on the road.” Well, let’s hope the help is along the way!

via Imago Nelly Korda, Credit: Nelly Korda Instagram Story

However, this isn’t the first time this season that the World No. 1 has surprised us with a shocking update! In 2024, Nelly Korda suffered a dog bite that forced her to withdraw from the upcoming Ladies European Tour tournament in London. Korda shared her disappointment on Instagram, stating, “I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully.” However, Korda did not share any pictures at that time. This season, and almost a year since the incident, Korda shared a picture of the dog bite on her social media. Talk about a brutal day!

Now, back to Nelly Korda’s Delta issue – this isn’t the first time a Delta flight has caused trouble for an LPGA star!

Jennifer Chang’s clubs were destroyed during her Delta flight

LPGA Tour player Jennifer Chang experienced significant damage to her golf clubs and bag during a Delta Airlines flight in 2024. Following the incident, Johnny Wunder, a content creator for Callaway, shared a video that showcased the severe condition of Chang’s equipment as she prepared for the 2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge tournament in Florida.

In the video, Wunder remarked, “Delta Airlines ran over some clubs. That’s what they call a Delta grind,” while holding up a 9-iron with a noticeable chip on its head. He sarcastically added, “A little toe face relief, way to go Delta, nice work, looks great, looks amazing.” According to GolfMagic’s Andy Roberts, Chang needed to replace several of her Callaway clubs before the LPGA Tour’s final regular season event.

However, Jennifer Chang wasn’t the first pro golfer to witness such a state of her clubs following a flight. In a similar incident in 2023, PGA Tour professional Wesley Hunter faced a comparable situation when his golf bag sustained damage on a United Airlines flight from Denver to Pensacola. Following the incident, Hunter expressed his frustration on social media, stating, “Ridiculous @united my bag and clubs ruined to a point I didn’t think was possible,” alongside photos of his torn bag, cracked driver, and chipped 56-degree wedge. So, what do you think of Nelly Korda’s case now?