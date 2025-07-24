Nelly Korda Shares Honest Confession On What Lottie Woad ‘Deserves’ After Pro Debut In Scotland

LPGA is ready to witness a new star. In her very first round as a professional, 21-year-old Lottie Woad made an immediate statement, carding a five-under-par 67 to grab a share of the lead at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open. The former world No. 1 amateur from Surrey looked calm and composed at Dundonald Links, firing six birdies in her first 14 holes, including a near hole-in-one at the par-three 11th. A bogey at the 17th was her only blemish, dropping her into a tie for the lead with Ireland’s Leona Maguire at the end of a confident debut round.

Woad’s decision to turn professional came just last week after a standout performance at the Evian Championship, where she finished just one shot outside a playoff and missed out on £400,000 in prize money due to her amateur status. That result, however, earned her LPGA Tour membership and confirmed what many already suspected — she was ready. “Evian was cool,” Woad said.

“Sunday was obviously a really fun day being in contention and being close in the end. Yeah, and then obviously got my LPGA card from that, and so it was a pretty easy decision once I’d spoken to my coaches and my team.” That confidence has already drawn praise from the game’s elite. “Yeah, she’s had an amazing run the last couple weeks and deserves where she’s at right now, and it’s going to be exciting to see where her career goes,” said world No. 1 Nelly Korda, who trails Woad by just one shot after her own opening round of four-under.

via Imago Lottie Woad of England at the 13th hole during practice round of the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, United Arab Emirates on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 (Copyright USGA/Steven Gibbons)

“It’s going to be exciting to see where her career goes.” Woad herself is embracing the moment. “I am obviously very excited,” she said. “I have been thinking about making my professional debut for a long time. Excited to do it more on home soil, as well. It’s going to be really fun.” Her early success has not only caught the attention of Nelly Korda but also earned praise from England’s golf star.

Charley Hull is impressed with Lottie Woad’s rise

Charley Hull has joined the growing list of voices praising Lottie Woad, whose rapid ascent through the amateur ranks and into the professional spotlight has been nothing short of remarkable. Woad’s standout year included a victory at the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, a rise to No. 1 in the world amateur rankings, and the Smyth Salver as the leading amateur at the AIG Women’s Open. She followed that with a tied-10th finish at St Andrews, contributed to Great Britain and Ireland’s Curtis Cup win, and earned top amateur honors at the US Women’s Open before closing her amateur chapter with a strong showing at the Evian Championship.

Hull, who shares a putting coach with Woad, expressed both admiration and a sense of inspiration from the 21-year-old’s journey. “It’s really good,” Hull said. “Obviously we share the same coach, putting coach, Nic, and he’s always said how good she is. It’s just nice to see someone young coming through and that inspires everyone, do you know what I mean, even the older players on tour.” She also highlighted Woad’s deep passion for the game, saying, “What I like about Lottie as well, she loves golf so much. She’s just obsessed with golf, and I love that because I’m the same, and I think she and her dad should be really proud of her.” And we’re sure Hull is not the only one in this sentiment.