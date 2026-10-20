Nelly Korda Shares 2 Game-Changing Tips for Amateurs, Including a Pressure-Tested Short-Game Drill

The Jonas Brothers may be actors and singers by profession, but golf seems to have become their latest obsession. And the passion is clearly rubbing off on their daughters. The trio of ‘girl dads’ recently invited World No. 1 Nelly Korda to their podcast, wasting no time in seeking advice for their little ones. Always happy to help, Korda shared two valuable tips, which are great not just for their daughters, but for all amateurs.

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“It’s always about the fundamentals,” Korda said when Nick Jonas asked her about how to improve her four-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ swing. “Even I revert back to the fundamentals. So knowing how you grip, knowing your weight distribution, like the small things, but also, at that age, you want to make it fun. You want to play a lot of games.”

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She also added that having the right coaches during her childhood played a crucial role in developing her love for golf. Recalling her early training sessions, Korda explained that her coach would spend just “five minutes of technique work” before turning the rest of the session into fun challenges, such as “hitting flop shots over trees.”

This approach not only helped her develop her skills but also fueled her competitive spirit and made her fall in love with the sport. Drawing from her own experience, Korda emphasized that making golf enjoyable should be the priority for young children, as forcing them to practice without having fun could quickly diminish their interest in the game.

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That, however, wasn’t the end of Korda’s advice. Later in the podcast, Kevin’s eldest daughter, Alena Rose, who got her first set of PXGs for Christmas last year, sought guidance. She asked the World No. 1 what advice she would give to an aspiring golfer. This led Nelly Korda to share a pressure-tested short-game drill, which would make even the best amateur cry out.

“I would say what she should focus on… would probably be short game. A lot of short game,” Korda responded. “There’s a drill that I loved doing when I was younger. It’s called the six ball drill. It’s hard. So, you pick, like, easy, medium, and hard. And you have to make six up-and-downs in a row. And if you don’t, then you can’t move on to the next one, or you can’t leave.

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“I’ve been there for like 2 hours, 3 hours from one spot because I did not make six up-and-downs in a row. So, like a bunker shot, you have to actually make the putt, too. It’s challenging. But on that sixth putt, you’re feeling pressure. So, then, you can kind of, like, that’s what you feel out on the golf course. So, it’s kind of like training both.”

Notably, a great short game, comprising chipping, pitching, bunker play, and putting, dramatically lowers scores and transforms a golfer’s overall performance. It goes without saying that a strong short game can make a significant difference in an amateur golfer’s performance, particularly in competitive tournaments. But did those drills actually help Nelly Korda develop her game during her amateur years?

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Nelly Korda: Amateur overview

Korda built an impressive amateur record before turning professional in 2016. Training at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, she made national headlines as a 14-year-old by making the cut at the 2013 U.S. Women’s Open and finishing tied for 64th. In 2014, she won the Kathy Whitworth Invitational and earned a spot in the Kraft Nabisco Championship, now the Chevron Championship, as one of a small group of amateurs.

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Korda’s strongest year came in 2015. She captured the Harder Hall Invitational despite a two-stroke penalty on the first hole for using a caddie. The four-time major winner also won the Yani Tseng Invitational and the PING Invitational, which pushed her into the top 10 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking. She also finished runner-up at the Rolex Girls Junior Championship and was named a 2015 AJGA Rolex Junior All-American.

Not to mention, the Bradenton, Florida, native helped the United States win the Junior Solheim Cup in Germany, the first time the U.S. team had won the event on foreign soil.

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For now, Nelly Korda is enjoying her two-month break from the LPGA. The 28-year-old is expected to return next month to compete at the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican near Tampa.