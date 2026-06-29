Nelly Korda Snaps Back After Media Fixates on Third Straight Major Miss at Hazeltine

Nelly Korda arrived at Hazeltine for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after dominating the course for most of the season. Earlier this year, she called it a blissful run with two majors already in her bag as she prepared for her third. She opened the event with a 2-under 70, even noting that while nobody wins a tournament in a single round, a bad day could kill a contention bid. However, Sunday turned out to be a heartbreaking final round that ended without a third major trophy. Cameras later caught the World No. 1 working on the practice putting green with her sister, Jessica Korda, by her side.

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Speaking at the press conference, she didn’t hide her frustration. When asked about how disappointed she was about coming out short on this day, Korda pushed back on that narrative entirely. She made it clear that the disappointment was not about a single round or a hole, but rather a recurring inconsistency she faced throughout the week.

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“That was definitely—you guys made that such a big thing. I didn’t think about that, no. Like not—I was just kind of disappointed in the way that I played this week, not that I came up short, really. I was just thinking about the way that I played, not like the realistic big picture that everyone is talking about.”

Those struggles were most evident on the greens. After an encouraging start, her putting became a recurring issue throughout the week. Her final round did little to reverse the trend. She closed with a 1-over 73 on Sunday to finish tied for eighth.

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Korda’s final round got off to a difficult start with a bogey at the opening hole. She missed a 5-foot-5-inch par putt by a small margin. It was the fifth time she failed to convert from that distance across 12 attempts this week. She responded with a birdie on the second hole, but the momentum was short-lived. She carded back-to-back bogeys on the 4th and the 5th, both times missing the putt by a small margin.

A frustrating moment came on the par-4 16th. She made a double bogey on this hole, and coincidentally, she faced the same trouble in round one.

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The recurring problem was left-to-right putts, as Korda highlighted in her press as well. Korda missed consistently on the low side. The explanation for that perhaps boils down to peripheral vision. On a left-to-right putt, a right-handed player can still see a hole at the edge of their sightline. It creates a subconscious tendency to guide the putter face toward it rather than trust the intended line. But beyond that, her frustration was evident.

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When asked about where her game had let her down, Korda’s answer was sharp. “What do you think?”

Despite the disappointing finish, Korda is determined not to let the loss overshadow her time away from the course. She said she plans to take a few days off before returning to practice. She will head to France to play the Amundi Evian Championship, which is set to start on July 9th. Also, she’ll stay and play the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open.