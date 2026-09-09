Nelly Korda Sounds Alarm As Team USA Faces Troubling Solheim Cup Problem in Europe

The wait is almost over. From September 11 to 13, Nelly Korda and the best women golfers from the U.S. and Europe will descend on Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, North Brabant, the Netherlands, for the Solheim Cup. However, just days before the event kicks off, Korda has rung alarm bells about a problem that has nothing to do with Team USA’s performance. It’s the lack of support from the gallery.

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“I mean, I don’t necessarily know. I mean, in Spain, we were super close. I mean, we tied with Europe, so they retained the Cup,” she said when asked why Team USA struggles when the team championship comes to Europe. “Gleneagles, I feel like we played really well, but maybe we just haven’t had anything kind of — the momentum go while we’re in Europe.

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“I think that what Ang and the assistants have said this week is to really rely on each other and it’s mental toughness.”

Notably, over the years, the American side has lost five Solheim Cups on European soil, while winning three and tying one. The most recent edition held in Europe came at Finca Cortesín in Málaga, Spain, in 2023. When Spain’s Carlota Ciganda defeated Korda in the final singles match to help Europe retain the Cup, an enthusiastic Spanish crowd backed her.

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The support added to the emotion and drama of an unforgettable week for the home star. However, when the Solheim Cup returned to Gleneagles in 2024, Team USA claimed the trophy with a 15.5-12.5 victory. So, there is certainly substance to the four-time major champion’s assessment. And with the tournament returning to European soil this weekend, she knows exactly what kind of atmosphere and galleries await her at Bernardus Golf.

“The crowd will definitely not be on our side,” she added. “We will hear some USA chants, but I think, also, what we have to realize is that we have so many people at home supporting us and rooting for us. So I think when it gets tough, like, we all have to realize that we are here for each other and that we also have so many people out there supporting us.”

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Led by captain Angela Stanford, Nelly Korda will make her fifth Solheim Cup appearance, bringing a strong 10-5-1 record into the contest. She will be joined by Lauren Coughlin, Angel Yin, Jennifer Kupcho, Yealimi Noh, Andrea Lee, Allisen Corpuz, Alison Lee, Megan Khang, Rose Zhang, Auston Kim and Lindy Duncan as the Americans look to defend the trophy on European soil.

Meanwhile, Team Europe will have plenty of star power to capitalize on the home crowd. Charley Hull, Lottie Woad, Carlota Ciganda, Céline Boutier, Leona Maguire and Maja Stark headline a talented European lineup determined to reclaim the trophy in front of its home supporters. The United States currently leads the all-time series 11-7, with one tie, giving Europe another reason to be hungry for victory at Bernardus Golf.

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Regardless, when Angel Yin was asked the same question, she said she believed the U.S. team struggled in Europe because it wasn’t familiar with the course there. She explained that the European players regularly compete in the U.S., while the Americans have less experience playing in Europe. This made the different courses and conditions more challenging for Americans.

However, Yin stressed that the U.S. has still been competitive because the results have often come down to the final putt or a very narrow margin. She also stressed that her team is better prepared this time around.

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That said, it appears Korda and Angel Yin have slightly different opinions on why Americans struggle in Europe. But whatever the reason, they will have to overcome it this weekend.