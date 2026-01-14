Nelly Korda, Tom Brady Make Rare Appearance as He Sends Her a Strong Message

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady boosts Nelly Korda’s 2026 comeback hopes

Winless 2025 season still packed historic milestones

Consistency, records prove Korda remains elite contender

Nelly Korda had one of the most frustrating seasons last year. The LPGA pro failed to win a single trophy in the last season. Thus, as the start of a fresh new season dawns, Korda is all geared up for a big comeback. And while she is trying to focus all her energy on developing herself into an indomitable force, the LPGA Tour pro got a significant morale booster. That, too, from none other than the NFL legend, Tom Brady.

Brady shared a post from Nelly Korda on his Instagram story recently. By the looks of it, both the athletes were having a good time playing golf together. But what stood out was the manner in which Brady tried to motivate and cheer up Korda for the 2026 season.

Alongside his story, Brady also wrote a caption that read, “Such a fun morning…Can’t wait to see what you accomplish in 2026 and beyond ⛳💯”

To further uplift her morale, the NFL legend also added DJ Khaled’s ‘All I Do Is Win’ track. Surely, such a message coming from one of the greats of the game might just be enough to start the spark within a champion like Korda. After all, back in 2024, the 27-year-old had been winning trophy after trophy!

What turned out as one of her historic seasons with seven trophies, the subsequent season came as one of the biggest letdowns of her career. The most surprising aspect of Korda’s 2025 season was the fact that she had never, for once, missed a weekend in 2025. And Korda herself, too, was utterly disappointed with the same.

Speaking on The Lads YouTube channel on a video published on December 31, 2025, Korda stated, “A year without missing cuts, but I’d rather actually miss a couple [and] win. There were flashes of really great golf, and then sometimes there were just some flashes of like, what the heck was that?”

Improving her game, Korda’s Sunday scoring average shot up drastically. From 69.58 in 2024, Korda increased her average to a whopping 71.27 in 2025. And yet, somehow, she lagged just enough to deprive her of a trophy. Meanwhile, despite the winless season, not everything was grim for Korda in 2025. In fact, she had achieved some significant milestones in the past year.

What were the top 3 highlights of Nelly Korda’s 2025 season?

She did not win a trophy. However, Korda surely established a stamp of authority on the golf course. With 9 top 10 finishes and a couple of runner-ups, the 27-year-old did justify her number 2 ranking. And that was not all. Korda also managed to bag a lucrative sum of $2.8 million from last year. Well, her year is already looking extremely promising. But three more instances prove why Nelly Korda is a force to be reckoned with.

Jeeno Thitikul surely overthrew Korda from the number one position back in August 2025. But before doing so, Korda held the position for a whopping 100 weeks! And with it, the LPGA Tour pro joined the likes of Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park, Lydia Ko, and others as only the sixth female golfer in history to achieve the feat.

Next up, Korda broke her own record for securing the most cuts in a single season. Back in 2019, Korda set the record of 12 cuts, but by the time she concluded her 2025 season, that record was put to dust. In what was a historic moment, the 27-year-old made 19 successful cuts, making it pretty tough for the rest of the competition to be able to match it in the future.

Last but not least, Korda became the only LPGA golfer to reach two figures on the cumulative score to par. And how many exactly did she score? Well, 20 rounds of 14-under-par from 2024 as the second-placed Ruoning Yin managed a 9-under-par. Thus, with Korda showing a lot of promise, fans are now eager to see how she fares in 2026.