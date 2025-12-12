Nelly Korda Touched by Jason Day’s Gesture as Tension Builds at Grant Thornton Invitational

The first round of the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational is about to kick off on Friday at the Tiburón Golf Club, and the event is already garnering attention. After the Pro-Am concluded on Thursday, Nelly Korda shared a moment on her Instagram that gave a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes interactions amid the tensions brewing in Naples.

Korda shared an Instagram story captioned, “@Jason Day giving proud dad @ryanruffels,” showing Jason Day capturing Ryan Ruffels’ moment on stage at what looked like a dinner party after the pro-am concluded. Ruffels isn’t playing in the main event but was likely part of the Pro-Am.

But what did Korda mean by her caption, you must wonder. It’s because Ryan Ruffels and Jason Day share a close bond. The two are from Australia, and they even launched a YouTube channel together last year called “The Lads.” Ruffels, who turned pro at 17 and has played on both the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours, already had a growing YouTube channel and has shot content with top players, including his sister Gabi Ruffels, Nelly Korda, and others.

While this moment made it seem like the event is fun and relaxed, it is anything but that, as Michael Kim shared the tension simmering behind the scenes. “You’d think in a 16-team fun format, guys and gals would be having fun, taking it easy… Nope, we’re all a bit crazy, and players are grinding after an 18-hole pro-am. I thought I was a bit crazy having my coach come see me, but I wasn’t close to being the only one!” Kim posted on X, with a picture of pros crowding up the range.

The statement by Kim gives a peek into how seriously even “fun” events are taken by competitive pros. The Grant Thornton Invitational, the only mixed event on the LPGA and the PGA Tour, was known as a lighthearted gathering for players to engage. But now, the event has become a high-profile affair, featuring 16 teams each made up of one LPGA and one PGA Tour player, all vying for a share of the $4 million purse.

Imago April 06, 2019 Nelly Korda in action during the third round of the LPGA Golf Damen Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. /CSM LPGA 2019: ANA Inspiration APR 06 – ZUMAc04_ 20190406_zaf_c04_216 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Some duos are returning champions, like 2023 winners Lydia Ko and Jason Day. While there are some, like Korda partnered with Denny McCarthy, eyeing to claim the title for the first time. So, Korda’s story supporting Day and Ruffels was a reminder that even in a high-stakes environment, there’s room for support, encouragement, and lighthearted moments.

But beyond these two teams, there are also several new teams playing this year.

A Refreshed Roster Ignites a Thrilling Grant Thornton Invitational

This year’s Grant Thornton Invitational features several new pairings, including eight PGA Tour players making their event debut. Bud Cauley and Jessica Korda are pairing up as they will play for the first time. While Korda will be making an appearance in competitive golf for the first time since becoming a mother, Cauley had a solid season on the PGA Tour with four top-10 finishes.

Former Florida State University standouts Lottie Woad and Luke Clanton are also competing for the first time. Both previously ranked No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, with Woad winning in her LPGA debut at the 2025 Women’s Scottish Open and Clanton turning professional after posting four PGA Tour top-10s while still in college.

Wyndham Clark is another notable first-timer, teaming up with Lexi Thompson. Clark is a three-time PGA Tour winner and the 2023 U.S. Open champion, coming into the event after two top-10s this season and an eighth-place finish at the Hero World Challenge. The other new teams include Chris Gotterup and Jennifer Kupcho, as well as Michael Kim and Rose Zhang.

These new teams will be a part of the 16 teams playing in Naples from December 12-14 at the Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold course. With so much new talent in the mix, this year’s Grant Thornton Invitational is going to witness standout performances and plenty of surprises. Who will you be rooting for?