Nelly Korda vs Lauren Coughlin 2026 Net Worth: Who Is the Richer LPGA Golfer?

One golfer in this matchup pulls millions a year from endorsements before even stepping on the course, while the other’s net worth has more than doubled thanks to a single breakout season. In the high-stakes world of the LPGA, we break down the financial showdown between Nelly Korda and Lauren Coughlin.

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After a competitive but winless outing last season, Korda returned to the greens with a strong momentum this year by bagging her 16th career title at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. On the other hand, Coughlin’s net worth saw a significant boost following her breakthrough 2024 season. Reports listed her career earnings as around $2.44 million by mid-2024.

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Imago November 15, 2025, Belleair, Florida, USA: Nelly Korda tees off on the 11th hole during round three of the Annika LPGA, Golf Damen tournament on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Belleair. Belleair USA – ZUMAs70_ 20251115_zan_s70_021 Copyright: xLuisxSantanax Belleair USA – ZUMA0840 20251115_zan_s70_021 Copyright: xIMAGO/LuisxSantanax

As of early 2026, Nelly Korda’s projected $15 million net worth dwarfs Lauren Coughlin’s estimated $3.9 million, highlighting the financial gap created by Korda’s sustained dominance and lucrative endorsements.

Reports suggest that Korda is the richer of the two LPGA golfers, with a significant earnings gap between her and Coughlin.

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Nelly Korda dominates endorsements as Lauren Coughlin builds brand portfolio

Korda’s blue-chip partnerships, which include giants like Nike in apparel and Goldman Sachs in finance, demonstrate her broad marketing appeal far beyond the golf course. Adding to that, her portfolio spans 20+ brands across sectors like finance, technology, and apparel, making her a premier brand ambassador.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 28, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Lauren Coughlin on the 18th green during the final round of the CPKC Women’s Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, Lauren Coughlin has announced her deal with First Advantage Corporation recently. As of April 2026, LPGA professional Lauren Coughlin is the first-ever Brand Ambassador for the 2026 season. For golf equipment endorsements, PING sponsors her. She also has a media and golf lifestyle partnership with No Laying Up alongside other deals.

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Korda’s financial power is staggering. Sportico reports that $11 million of her $13.8 million earnings comes from endorsements, placing her among the top 10 highest-paid athletes globally.

A sneak peek at the career trajectories of Nelly Korda and Lauren Coughlin

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Nelly Korda became a part of the LPGA Tour back in 2017. Following her rookie season, she secured her first victory in the 2018 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship. Since then, Korda has worked consistently to establish herself as one of the defining players of her generation. Alongside multiple major titles, she also boasts an Olympic gold medal. Furthermore, she extended her time as World No. 1, and represented consistency at the elite level. And topping it all, her historic run in the 2024 season cemented her reputation as the benchmark in women’s golf.

Imago October 4, 2025 – Nelly Korda is interviewed after the final round of the 2025 LOTTE Championship Presented By Hoakalei at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, HI – /CSM Ewa Beach USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251004_zma_c04_305 Copyright: xAndrewxLeex

Coughlin, meanwhile, has carved a different but equally intriguing path. Her breakthrough came later. But when it did, it arrived with authority. Two LPGA wins in 2024 and strong form into 2025 showed Coughlin’s rise. With a narrow lead over Korda heading into the final round, the matchup underscores a shifting competitive dynamic.

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Ahead of the Aramco Championship, Korda reflected on her gameplay and stated, “It’s been playing brutal, just especially the back nine, too. I mean, you saw — there was like a four-group wait on a par-3. It was hard to stop golf balls for us. So up just kind of praying it was just going to go long or you were actually going for a miss of the green there. Yeah, very happy with my round. These rounds are kind of sometimes even mentally the hardest, so stayed in it quite well.”

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But heading to the final round as Coughlin took a 2-shot lead over Korda, she said, “This golf course is really, really hard, especially if you get in the wrong spot. I felt like I did a pretty good job today of at least getting in spots, and if did get a little out, making sure I walked away with no worse than bogey.”

While Korda’s financial empire sets the current standard, Coughlin’s rapid ascent proves that a new challenger is ready to compete for both trophies and endorsement dollars, setting the stage for a rivalry that could define the next era of the LPGA Tour