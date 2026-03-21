Nelly Korda WITB 2026 March: LPGA Star’s Golf Bag at Founders Cup Explored

Nelly Korda is back at it. At the 2026 Fortinet Founders Cup at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club, she sits T3 at 6-under par. She ranks among the LPGA Tour leaders this season with a 67.67 scoring average and 83.33 percent greens in regulation. Her bag plays an important role in this. Every club serves a specific purpose tied to trajectory, turf interaction, or dispersion. Here is a full breakdown.

Driver: TaylorMade Qi4D

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World No. 2 moved from the Qi10 Max to the Qi4D in 2026, skipping the Qi35 entirely. The Qi10 Max used a heel-biased head to reduce right misses. The Qi4D brings a more neutral profile with tighter spin characteristics. At this level, it means she gets better dispersion rather than more yardage. The Tour AD-6 S shaft keeps ball flight in a tight window, making this upgrade about putting the ball in play more consistently.

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Fairway Woods: TaylorMade Stealth 2 3-wood and 7-wood

Nelly Korda sticks with the Stealth 2, despite the fact that newer models are available. The 7-wood at 21° produces a higher, softer landing angle than a hybrid from 190 to 210 yards, making it far more useful when hitting into firm greens. Performance does not expire with a product cycle, and until something outperforms what she already games, there is no reason to change.

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Imago Mandatory Credits: @nellykorda/Instagram

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Hybrid: PING G425 (26°, set to 25°)

A PING sitting in an otherwise TaylorMade bag says everything about how well it fills a gap. Set at 25°, it cleanly bridges the distance between her 7-wood and 5-iron. The Ventus Blue HB shaft keeps trajectory predictable under pressure, and for a player hitting over 83% of greens in regulation, this club sees consistent use in that 175 to 185-yard window.

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (5-iron) + P7CB (6 through PW)

The P770 in the 5-iron adds launch and stopping power from 180 to 200 yards. The P7CB takes over from the 6-iron through the pitching wedge, where turf interaction and trajectory control matter more. SteelFiber i80 shafts run through both models, keeping feel uniform and feedback consistent across the entire set.

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Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (50°), TaylorMade Prototype (54°), Titleist Vokey Prototype (58°)

The MG4 handles full and partial approaches around 100 to 120 yards. The 54° prototype covers bunkers and mid-range chips with a grind suited to varying lies. The 58° Vokey T grind suits players who open the face and need the leading edge to respond precisely. For a player hitting over 83% of greens, the wedge game is the safety net, and Korda has built a sharp one.

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Putter: TaylorMade TP Reserve B31 NK Proto

The NK in the name marks this as Nelly Korda’s custom build. The mallet head and face insert promote a soft, consistent roll. The Pistol 1.0 grip is a smaller profile that gives more hand feel through the stroke, which is relevant greatly for distance control on fast greens.

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Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

The TP5x delivers low spin off the driver and high spin through the irons, a combination that suits Korda’s game perfectly. Every club in her bag is effectively optimized around this ball’s flight and spin numbers, making it the one constant that ties the entire setup together.

Nelly Korda’s bag in March 2026 is not a reinvention. It is a refinement!