Nelly Korda WITB June 2025: LPGA Star’s Golf Bag at Fields Ranch Explored

Nelly Korda has walked into the summer of 2025 with her usual poise, a world No. 1 ranking, and, curiously, without a win in nine starts. For a 15-time LPGA champion who opened her season with blazing expectations, the lack of a trophy is an eyebrow-raiser. Yet her form tells a more complex story: she leads the LPGA in scoring average (69.07), ranks first in strokes gained off the tee, and just finished runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open. The wins aren’t there yet, but the game is. And as she tees it up at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Frisco, Texas, every piece of equipment in her bag is dialed to do one thing: win. Let’s dive into what’s in her bag.

Korda’s updated long game

Korda’s gear setup blends modern firepower with a familiar feel. Her long game, in particular, is built for balance—power when she needs it, precision always. She’s gaming the TaylorMade Qi10 Max driver with 10.5° of loft, paired with a Mitsubishi Diamana GT 60 S shaft. It’s a club that launches high, flies hot, and forgives just about everything but a total misfire—a perfect fit for a player averaging 277 yards off the tee. Retail price? $599.

Her fairway woods offer no surprises, but plenty of trust. Korda swings a TaylorMade Stealth 2 3-wood at 15°, matched with a Ventus Red 7 S shaft ($350), and a Stealth 2 7-wood (21°) with a Ventus Black 7 S shaft, also priced at $350. The latter in particular is a go-to for her approach shots into par 5s or long par 3s. For that pesky in-between yardage, say 175 to 185, she leans on a Ping G425 hybrid (26°), equipped with a Ventus Blue shaft. It’s the only non-TaylorMade club in her setup, a longtime favorite for tight lies and windy conditions. The hybrid currently retails for $300.

When it comes to irons, Korda keeps things surgical. Her set starts with a TaylorMade P770 5-iron, then shifts to P7MCs from 6 through pitching wedge. This mixed setup gives her added launch and forgiveness up top, with pure workability and tighter dispersion as she moves into the scoring clubs. All are built with AeroTech SteelFiber i80 shafts, renowned for combining the smoothness of graphite with the consistency of steel. The 5-iron retails for around $200; the P7MCs average approximately $1,000 for a 6–iron to PW set.

Korda’s short game clubs

Around the greens, Korda’s short game is anchored by a trio of versatile weapons. She carries two TaylorMade MG4 wedges—a 50° and a 54°, each shafted with SteelFiber i95s—and finishes with a Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks 58° T Grind, ideal for firm conditions and delicate open-face shots. Each MG4 wedge runs around $180, while the Vokey WedgeWorks sits at $170.

On the greens, Korda has leaned into confidence with a TaylorMade Spider Tour X #1 putter, the L-Neck variant that’s been gaining popularity across tours for its stable face and consistent roll. Retail price: $349. Paired with the 2024 TaylorMade TP5x golf ball ($55/dozen), her putting setup brings both control and firepower on faster greens.

Add to that her Nike glove ($20), Nike shoes ($220), and a Nike staff bag ($250), and Korda’s complete kit comes in as a high-performance ensemble shaped by feel, feedback, and fitting. No, Nelly Korda hasn’t lifted a trophy in 2025 just yet. But with this equipment and that game, it’s not a question of if, but only when.