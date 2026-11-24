Nelly Korda suffered a painful near-miss at the 2026 CME Group Tour Championship, finishing one point shy of the LPGA Hall of Fame. Yet that Sunday heartbreak does nothing to diminish a resume that already belongs among golf’s all-time greats. At just 28, Korda has amassed 19 LPGA wins, four majors, and an Olympic gold medal, proving her career is Hall of Fame-worthy long before the formal ceremony happens.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That reality becomes clear when looking at how narrowly she missed out at Tiburón Golf Club on Nov. 22. She closed with a 4-under 68 to finish solo third at 20-under 268, four shots behind champion Jeeno Thitikul. Because only a victory would have delivered her 27th point, her official induction must wait until at least January 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Sunday’s CME Heartbreak Unfolded at Tiburón

That narrow miss at Tiburón came down to a dramatic final-round duel in Naples. Korda started the day tied for fourth at 16-under, two strokes behind leader A Lim Kim, and quickly surged into contention alongside Thitikul. She made three straight birdies on Nos. 9 through 11 and added another on the 15th, only for a cold putter on the par-5s and a lipped-out 3-foot putt on the 17th to cost her the trophy as Thitikul shot 65.

Even with that frustrating finish on the greens, Korda took pride in how she battled back from early swing struggles to shoot 65 and 68 on the weekend. “Yeah, just the grind,” Korda said afterward, per LPGA.com. “You know, still being able to compete when I didn’t even really feel like I really had my trust in like a B or C game. So just proud of the way that I fought this week to kind of give myself a chance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with praising her own resilience, she gave full credit to the champion who denied her final point. “It’s really hard to go up against Jeeno out here,” Korda said. “I feel like she just has this place figured out. Yeah, maybe one day.” While Sunday’s trophy went to Thitikul, the broader 2026 season proved why Korda’s Hall of Fame credentials are already beyond doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Korda’s 2026 Season Proves Her Hall of Fame Worth

That dominant 2026 campaign erased any memory of a winless 2025 season and reinforced her status as women’s golf’s top star. Korda won four times in 17 starts, capturing the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and the Riviera Maya Open alongside major titles at the Chevron Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open. Those victories, paired with 12 top-10 finishes, easily earned her a second Rolex Player of the Year award and the year-end World No. 1 ranking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the trophies and awards, even her third-place check in Naples delivered a historic career milestone. That $550,000 payout pushed her career earnings to $22,972,616, surpassing Annika Sorenstam’s long-standing LPGA record of $22,583,693. Only Thitikul ($24,292,858) now sits ahead of Korda on the all-time money list, a financial climb that mirrors her rapid march up the Hall of Fame ledger.

Fan Pulse Do You Think Justin Thomas Can Win Again With His New Caddie? Yes No DOBECH42 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

How a Five-Round Technicality Delayed Her 27th Point

On that strict Hall of Fame ledger, Korda already stands on 26 of the 27 points required for induction. Unlike sports halls that rely on voting committees, the LPGA awards points strictly for on-course achievements, and Korda has collected hers since 2017 through 15 regular wins, four two-point majors, two Player of the Year honors, and an Olympic gold medal. Remarkably, she could have secured that 27th point without winning in Naples had she played just one more event in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

That missed opportunity stemmed from the tour’s eligibility rules for its annual scoring title. As Golf.com noted before the finale, Korda led the LPGA with a 69.25 scoring average, which normally awards the Vare Trophy and one Hall of Fame point. However, players must complete 70 official rounds to qualify, and Korda logged only 65 rounds across her 17 starts, handing the trophy to Miyu Yamashita at 69.453 across 82 rounds.

Rather than chasing five extra rounds to satisfy that rule, Korda prioritized her physical longevity over an early induction. “No, that’s not me. That’s not the way I think,” Korda said, per Golf.com. “I don’t know if I explain it really well, but I’m such a present, goal-oriented person of, like, I want to compete well in this tournament.” That patient, health-first approach is especially striking given how quickly she has outpaced her peers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Korda’s 26-Point Pace Dwarfs Her Active Peers

Comparing Korda’s 26-point total to older, active stars shows how rare her rapid rise truly is. Jin Young Ko, 31, has 15 wins and two majors but sits at 21 points and has not won since 2023. Similarly, 29-year-old Brooke Henderson holds 16 points from 14 wins, while 30-year-old Minjee Lee has 14 points and 31-year-old Lexi Thompson has 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

By outpacing all those major champions before her 29th birthday, Korda is ready to join the LPGA Hall of Fame as the third-youngest qualifier once she achieves another victory, ranking just behind Lydia Ko and Inbee Park. Knowing that milestone is inevitable, she is refusing to treat the 27-point mark as a stressful deadline heading into 2027. “This isn’t my last tournament. I still have a few more years out here, a lot more years. So it’s not a clock. I’m just going to go out and have fun,” Korda said.

That fun continues in January at the 2027 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where Korda will defend her title with another shot at point 27. Until that next trophy arrives, her CME Group Tour Championship heartbreak remains only a brief delay. With 19 wins, four majors, and an Olympic gold medal already secured, Nelly Korda has built a Hall of Fame career in everything but name.